England's Michael Vaughan Suggests 2 Additions To Make India The T20 World Cup Favourites

India's strong run in T20Is continued after the team defeated England in the final of the five-match T20 series and clinched the series by 3-2 at the Narendra Modi cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. After defeating England, India has registered their sixth straight series win in T20Is and extended their unbeaten run to 8 series.

Batting first India scored a massive total of 224 runs by losing only 2 wickets. Captain Virat Kohli and Vice-Captain Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant half-century and helped tam India to achieve a big total in the final. Virat Kohli was yet again unbeaten at 80 runs off 52 balls with the help of 7 boundaries and 2 sixes, however, it was Rohit Sharma who tormented England's bowling line-up at the start of India's inning. Rohit Sharma played an explosive knock of 64 runs of 34 balls with the help of 4 boundaries and 5 sixes.

Chasing the mammoth total, team England were able to score 188-8 in 20 overs. Dawid Malan and Joss Butler gave a ray of hope for England; however, team India's pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's outstanding bowling spell was too good for the English batsmen. Bhuvneshwar bowled 17 dots in his spell of 4 overs and also took 2 big wickets.

After this, former England captain Michael Vaughan called India favorites for the upcoming T20 World Cup if two more players will be added to the squad. Michael Vaughan talked about Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja. India's top fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah pulled out his name from the India-England series after the third test citing personal reasons. Later, it was revealed that Bumrah is going to get married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan, which he did. On the other hand, India's top all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja underwent surgery after his thumb was broken during the India tour of Australia.

Michael Vaughan took to his Twitter handle and wrote:

India have adapted brilliantly in this series ... the better team have won ... Add @Jaspritbumrah93 & @imjadeja to this team in Indian conditions & they are favourites to win the T20 World Cup ... Great series to watch .. #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 20, 2021

ICC Men’s Cricket T20 World Cup 2021 has been scheduled to take place in October 2021. India will be hosting the T20 World Cup. There are two continuous T20 World Cup in 2021 and 2022. The International Cricket Council (ICC) board scrapped the 2021 Champions Trophy and announced that there will be back-to-back World T20s rather than a Champions Trophy in India in three years' time.