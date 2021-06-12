England's Monty Panesar Thinks THIS Kiwi Bowler Will Trouble India, It's Not Trent Boult

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has reckoned that New Zealand pacer Tim Southee will trouble the Indian side the most during the World Test Championship (WTC) final. Panesar, while speaking on Sportzoclock, said Southee is "quite clever" in terms of his bowling. Panesar said Southee will probably try to lure Indian batsmen into hitting shots towards the cover by delivering half volley and he will look to swing the ball. Panesar said Southee's biggest strength is to deliver slightly fuller wide deliveries, which can be a danger for the Indian batsmen in Southampton, where the final of the WTC is slated to take place.

Panesar further picked New Zealand as his favourite going into the WTC final. Panesar said the Kiwis will have an advantage over the Indians simply because of the kind of variations they possess in their bowling department. He said the Black Caps cover all their bases in the bowling department as they have a left-arm bowler, a right-arm bowler, and a tall pacer like Kyle Jamieson, who, according to him, is a difficult bowler to adjust to.

The Indian squad is scheduled to play in the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting June 18 in Southampton. The Virat Kohli-led side will then play a five-match Test series against England between August and September. The team is then expected to travel to the UAE for the remainder of IPL 2021, where they will most probably be joined by other international sides for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which will likely be held in the UAE due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis in India.

The India team vs NZ WTC Final is scheduled to take place from June 18-22 and the match will start at 3:30 p.m. IST. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), if the match ends in a draw, both teams will be crowned joint inaugural winners of the WTC final. An extra reserve day has been kept by the ICC in case the rain shortens a day of play during the WTC final.

(Image: PTI)

