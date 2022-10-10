England's 'no Appeal' Against Wade For Obstruction Reignites Debate On 'spirit Of Cricket'

The England cricket team’s decision to not appeal for Matthew Wade’s obstruction of the field to stop Mark Wood from going for the catch has reignited the debate on 'spirit of cricket'. During Australia vs England 1st T20I on Sunday, Aussie wicketkeeper Wade controversially stopped England pacer Wood from taking his catch. While the umpire inquired if England wanted to appeal, English skipper Jos Buttler decided against it.

'Just get on with the game'



England skipper Jos Buttler had no interest in stirring controversy in the first T20 after Matt Wade and Mark Wood collided #AUSvENG | @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/GIhpOj6R2o — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 9, 2022

'It is the spirit of the game that matters': The Bharat Army

The controversial incident became the biggest talking point for the cricket world on social media as cricket enthusiasts shed their feelings on the topic. Reacting to England cricket supporters club, Barmy Army’s tweet with the question, “How is that not out?”, Team India supporters group The Bharat Army took a sly dig on the former. "No worries, it is the spirit of the game that matters the most lads,” the Bharat Army tweeted.

No worries, it is the spirit of the game that matters the most lads 😉 https://t.co/hAPY5eEyuT — The Bharat Army (@thebharatarmy) October 9, 2022

Former India cricketer reacts to the Matthew Wade incident

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Dodda Ganesh took to his official Twitter handle and said, “Why wasn’t Wade out obstructing the field? Why are the ‘Spirit of the game’ champions silent on this? Such hypocrisy”. Reacting to the incident, a cricket fan from India questioned England’s decision of not appealing on Twitter by saying, “Why are you English people quite on this now where is the spirit of the game or that was only against us”.

Why wasn’t Wade out obstructing the field? Why are the ‘Spirit of the game’ champions silent on this? Such hypocrisy #CricketTwitter https://t.co/xG9qSYosmb — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) October 9, 2022

Why are you English people quite on this now where is the spirit of the game or that was only against us. pic.twitter.com/waQHjPL7rz — cover_drive (@avieeee__) October 9, 2022

'Standards you walk past are standards you accept': Netizens to English players

On the other hand, giving his verdict on the matter, a fan said, “Clearly Obstructing the catching fielder deliberately !!! It should be Out or Not Out !!! Spirit of the game must be not spoiled”. "'The standards you walk past are the standards you accept'. In the name of 'spirit of cricket' England are doing more harm than good to the game,” another fan wrote while following up with explanations in the Twitter thread.

Spirit of the game must be not spoiled.#AusVSEng pic.twitter.com/mOXinxqEMR — Aftab SIKANDAR (@AftabSikandar) October 9, 2022

1/2 — Cricketologist (@AMP86793444) October 9, 2022

The Matthew Wade incident came a fortnight after India women’s cricketer Deepti Sharma was criticized for running out England’s Charlie Dean at the non-striker’s end mid-way through her run-up. The reactions to the Wade incident are understandably targeted towards England, as the English cricket community and media criticized Deepti for not playing the game according to the spirit of cricket. However, Dean’s dismissal by Deepti was controversial but was adjudged a legal dismissal by the lawmakers of the game.