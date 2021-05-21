England's Public Unhappy With Franchise Cricket, Criticise IPL-bound Players: Dawid Malan

England's explosive T-20 specialist batsman Dawid Malan who plays for the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) recently revealed that people of England do not like their players going to play the IPL. The ICC number 1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan recently appeared in an interactive session on a YouTube channel named 'Players' Lounge' hosted by Myanti Langer Binnyand joined by England's former off-spinner, Graeme Swann.

During the interactive session, Dawid Malan was asked if he has to still prove people wrong despite playing lots of franchise cricket and gaining experience from it, Malan said, "Yes it is, you know the pressures and it's something I know that people in England criticise players going to the IPL. They don't really like their players playing too much franchise cricket in the off-season so they are fresh for the county season but the pressure that comes with being an overseas player in these franchises so to be one of three or one of two or one of four that you are playing and knowing that you are there to perform and if you don't perform there another overseas player gonna take your place."

"That sort of replicates the pressure of international cricket so well and you have to fit into a team straight away, so it teaches you so many things not only about your game but about yourself as a person and it actually prepares you so well for international cricket," added the 33-year-old left-arm batsman.

IPL 2021 was the first season of the number one T20 batsman after he was picked by the Punjab Kings on his base price of INR 1.50 cCrore during the auction. However, Malan played only one match for the franchise till the IPL 2021 was postponed due to COVID positive cases in multiple bio-bubbles. Dawid Malan made his IPL debut against Delhi Capitals in which he scored 26 runs.

Anil Kumble praises Dawid Malan calls him 'Bankable'

When Dawid Malan was in India for the IPl 2021, Director of Cricket Operations of Punjab Kings, Anil Kumble praised the number 1 T20 batsman of the world and called him 'bankable player' in a video shared by the Punjab Kings on its Twitter handle. "You have Dawid Malan as the batting all-rounder, for us, he is someone who is bankable it's good to have him in the squad," said Anil Kumble.

In international T20, Dawid Malan has played 24 matches and has scored more than 1000 runs with an average of 50.15 and strike rate of 144. 32. In fact, Malan during India vs England 5th T20 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad became the fastest to enter into the 1000-run club in the format. Dawid Malan achieved the tremendous feat in just 24 innings. The previous best was of Babar Azam, who took 26 innings, which is one less than Virat Kohli who crossed the mark in his 27th innings.

(Image Credits: @dmalan29/Twitter?PTI)