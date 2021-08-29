England's Squad For 4th Test Vs India Announced; Chris Woakes Returns, Buttler Misses Out

England Men’s cricket team Head Coach Chris Silverwood on Sunday announced a 15-members squad for the fourth Test against India slated to take place at the Oval on September 2. All-rounder Chris Woakes will be seen making his return as he missed out on the first three-Tests after suffering a heel injury from falling down some stairs. Apart from the return of Chris Woakes, star wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has not been included for the Oval Test due to 'the impending birth of his second child'.

Jonny Bairstow to keep for England in Oval Test says, coach Chris Silverwood

As per a Press release, England Men’s Head Coach, Chris Silverwood, said, “After the victory at Emerald Headingley, the Test series is beautifully poised against a strong India side going into the next Test at the Kia Oval."

“It is very pleasing that we have Chris Woakes returning to the Test squad. He has bowled well over the past week with Warwickshire without any real concerns with his heel injury. He is an asset we have been missing both with the ball and his ability to score runs in the middle order. We are looking forward to seeing him prepare at the Oval as we go into back-to-back Tests, added Silverwood.

“Mark Wood is making excellent recovery from his jarred right shoulder. He bowled in the middle on the last day at Headingley with our Bowling Coach Jon Lewis and was starting to get through his spells pain-free. We would like to wish Jos (Buttler) and his family all the very best for the impending birth of their second child. Unfortunately, he will miss this Test, and we’ll then see if he returns for the final Test at Emirates Old Trafford," Silverwood further stated.

“Jonny Bairstow will take over wicketkeeping duties, which he is relishing. As we all know, he has the skills to seamlessly take over from Jos and the ability to score crucial runs in the middle-order if called upon,"stated Silverwood.

Silverwood also shed light on the inclusion of another wicket-keeper Sam Billings for the fourth Test against India and said, “Sam Billings, who was in the Test squad for the New Zealand series earlier this summer, returns as reserve keeper. He understands how we want to approach our cricket and is a popular member of the group. He will fit in well with the rest of the group,”

England's squad for the fourth Test against India:

Joe Root (capt), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Rory Burns, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

(Image Credits: AP)