'Don't Know How He's Got On The Pitch': Ollie Pope Talks About Pitch Invader Jarvo 69

Daniel Jarvis, who goes by the name Jarvo 69, stole the limelight on Friday, 3 September 2021, as he invaded the pitch yet again during the ongoing Test series between India and England. The incident occurred during the first session on Day 2 of the fourth Test match as Indian pacer Umesh Yadav was getting ready to bowl an over. Jarvo entered the field of play as he came rushing in before bowing a ball to Ollie Pope. Jarvo also collied with England batsman Jonny Bairstow, who was standing at the non-striker's end at the moment.

'I block it out'

Pope, who batted exceptionally well and helped England secure a lead after the end of the first innings, said he was not distracted by the prank pulled off by Jarvo as he was fully concentrated on batting well for his team. Pole, while interacting with the media after the end of play on Day 2, said Jarvo has made a couple of appearances in the ongoing series, adding "I don't know how he got on the pitch again, to be honest". Pope said that he always tries to stay in his own bubble and not let it affect his batting.

"Jarvo has made a few appearances this series. I don’t know how he’s got on the pitch again, to be honest; I try to stay in my bubble and don’t let it affect me. Just block it out,” said Pope in a virtual press conference. He just stops the play for five minutes every time he comes on. You’ve just got to try and block it out. The art of batting is sort of switch on and off- you. I try to switch off a little bit in between. Whatever happens before or between balls, I try to get into a good place for the next ball," Pope how does the interruption affect his batting concentration.

According to reports, the English fan has been arrested by the police over suspicion of assault. Jarvo had earlier breached the security at the Lord's and Headingley cricket grounds, where he entered the field posing as an Indian player. After the Leeds incident, he was banned from entering the stadium for life. As per English media reports, Jarvo may get banned from all cricket grounds across the country after the latest incident at The Oval. Jarvo also jokingly claims to be India's first white player.

Image: SunandanLele/Twitter/AP