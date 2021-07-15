Last Updated:

England's Vaughan Wants Change In Isolation Laws After India's Pant Tests COVID Positive

Michael Vaughan has expressed his concern after one player of the 23-member Indian contingent test positive for COVID-19 ahead of India-England Test series

Ujjwal Samrat
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Thursday expressed 'fear' over the upcoming India-England Test series, 100 and the Ashes even as countries across the globe grappled with the COVID pandemic. Michael Vaughan's concerns surfaced after one player of the 23-member Indian contingent tested positive for COVID.

Later, a PTI report stated that the cricketer who has been tested positive for COVID was none other than wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant. Although the BCCI has confirmed one COVID case in the Indian contingent in England, it has not revealed the name of the player who has contracted the virus. 

Michael Vaughan seeks change in isolation law

Expressing concerns over the upcoming tours, Michael Vaughan on his Twitter handle wrote that the isolation laws need to be changed as he fears 'for the 100 & the Indian Test series.' Outlining Rishabh Pant's COVID positive report, Vaughan further stated that he also had fears over the upcoming Ashes series with the players pulling out unless bio-bubbles and quarantine rules change. 

Notably, England's domestic and international fixtures are in full flow. Apart from cricket, England also hosted Wimbledon, Euro Cup in which crowds were allowed to enjoy the match. In terms of cricket, England hosted Sri Lanka in the white ball series. After the Sri Lanka series, COVID infiltrated the bio-bubble of the English team camp and multiple players tested positive for COVID-19. Following which the ECB announced a new squad for the one-day series against Pakistan.

India vs England series schedule

The India vs England five-match Test series is due to start from August 4. England travelled to India to play series of Test series in the month of February which they went onto lose 1-3. England also lost its previous Test series against New Zealand by 1-0. The England team would be looking forward to making a comeback in upcoming India vs England Test series with the 1st Test at Trent Bridge (4-8 Aug), 2nd Test at Lord’s (12-16 Aug), 3rd Test at Headingley Carnegie (25-29 August), 4th Test at The Oval (2-6 Sep) and the 5th Test at Old Trafford Cricket Ground (10-14 Sep).

