England's World Record-breaking 498/4 Runs In 50 Overs Sends Twitter Into A Meltdown

England on Friday broke its own world record to register the highest-ever innings total in an ODI match during the first game of the three-match series against the Netherlands. England smashed 498 runs for the loss of just four wickets while batting in the first innings of the game, breaking their own record from 2018 when they had hit 481 runs against Australia. Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, and Liam Livingstone all contributed to England's world-record-setting innings.

Phil Salt and Dawid Malan forged a crucial partnership of 222 runs after Jason Roy was dismissed by Shane Snater for 1 off 7 balls in the second over of the game. Salt was the next batter to be dismissed as he went for 122 off 93 balls in the 30th over. He was removed by Logan van Beek. Malan was sent back to the pavilion by Pieter Seelaar for 125 off 109 balls. Buttler and Livingstone remained unbeaten at scores of 162 and 66 runs to help England post the mammoth total.

England's stunning innings sent social media into a frenzy, with people unable to stop praising the Three Lions' ruthless dominance in the match. Netizens shared memes on Twitter to laud England's Let's take a look at how people on social media are reacting to England's explosive display of batting.

What a carnage it was from England Batsmen today in #ENGvsNED match🔥

Meanwhile Netherlands bowlers today 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/fzVUngiiX3 — Utkarsh (@justutkthings) June 17, 2022

#EngvsNed



Netherlands bowlers after England scored 498 runs in the first innings pic.twitter.com/wtbusvVmxk — ْ (@trippymaymay_) June 17, 2022

A game of Cricket that even EA cricket can’t compete against. Extra ordinary batting by England to score record-breaking 498 runs in an ODI match. Not to forget an outstanding innings by Jos Butler. #ENGvsNED pic.twitter.com/s7DlfhOo0H — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) June 17, 2022

Peak performance you expect from them 🔥 #ENGvsNED pic.twitter.com/2VL5DooXNP — Troll Cricket (@Trolll_Cricket) June 17, 2022

Netherlands vs England 1st ODI

The Netherlands are currently batting at 121 for the loss of three wickets, trying to chase down 498 runs on the board. Vikramjeet Singh was the first batter to be dismissed for the Netherlands as he was removed by David Willey for 13 off 14 balls. Adil Rashid then took the wicket of Musa Ahmed in the 17th over, dismissing him for 13 off 22 balls. Max O'Dowd scored 55 off 55 balls before being dismissed by Reece Topley. Tom Cooper and Bas de Leede are currently batting for the Netherlands at scores of 14 and 11 runs. The Netherlands will have to create some magic to chase down the huge total as they still have more than 320 runs to score in 150 balls.

