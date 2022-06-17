Last Updated:

England's World Record-breaking 498/4 Runs In 50 Overs Sends Twitter Into A Meltdown

England smashed 498 runs for the loss of just four wickets while batting in the first innings of the game, breaking their own record from 2018.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
England, netherland vs england, england cricket team, jos buttler, ned vs eng, highest ODI total, highest odi total in history, Eoin Morgan

Image: Twitter/@ICC/@justutkthings


England on Friday broke its own world record to register the highest-ever innings total in an ODI match during the first game of the three-match series against the Netherlands. England smashed 498 runs for the loss of just four wickets while batting in the first innings of the game, breaking their own record from 2018 when they had hit 481 runs against Australia. Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler, and Liam Livingstone all contributed to England's world-record-setting innings.

Phil Salt and Dawid Malan forged a crucial partnership of 222 runs after Jason Roy was dismissed by Shane Snater for 1 off 7 balls in the second over of the game. Salt was the next batter to be dismissed as he went for 122 off 93 balls in the 30th over. He was removed by Logan van Beek. Malan was sent back to the pavilion by Pieter Seelaar for 125 off 109 balls. Buttler and Livingstone remained unbeaten at scores of 162 and 66 runs to help England post the mammoth total. 

England's stunning innings sent social media into a frenzy, with people unable to stop praising the Three Lions' ruthless dominance in the match. Netizens shared memes on Twitter to laud England's  Let's take a look at how people on social media are reacting to England's explosive display of batting. 

READ | Why were England docked WTC points despite win vs New Zealand? Here's what ICC rule says

Netherlands vs England 1st ODI

The Netherlands are currently batting at 121 for the loss of three wickets, trying to chase down 498 runs on the board. Vikramjeet Singh was the first batter to be dismissed for the Netherlands as he was removed by David Willey for 13 off 14 balls. Adil Rashid then took the wicket of Musa Ahmed in the 17th over, dismissing him for 13 off 22 balls. Max O'Dowd scored 55 off 55 balls before being dismissed by Reece Topley. Tom Cooper and Bas de Leede are currently batting for the Netherlands at scores of 14 and 11 runs. The Netherlands will have to create some magic to chase down the huge total as they still have more than 320 runs to score in 150 balls.

READ | NED vs ENG 1st ODI Dream11 Predictions: Netherlands vs England fantasy tips & playing XI

Image: Twitter/@ICC/@justutkthings

READ | Netherlands vs England live streaming: How to watch 1st ODI in India, UK, US & Europe?
READ | England fall just 2 runs short of 500 as new ODI world record created by Eoin Morgan & Co.
Tags: England, netherland vs england, england cricket team
First Published:
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com