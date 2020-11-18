English All-rounder Moeen Ali Wishes To Resurrect His Test Career For This Reason

English all-rounder Moeen Ali has said that he wants to give his all in the game and is desperate to feature in The Ashes next year after admitting that he had earlier 'lost a lot of hunger'.

Ali had played his last Test match against arch-rivals Australia in August 2019 after which he took a break from the longest format of the game and ended up missing out on England's central contract as a result.

'I've had enough of a break from Test cricket'

"I know I haven't got that long left in international cricket. But I'll try my best to do as much as I can to get to the level I want to get. I've had enough of a break from Test cricket," ESPNcricinfo quoted Moeen as saying. "I think I was hungrier when I was younger. I think everyone is hungrier when they are trying to play Test cricket [for the first time]. I guess a year-and-a-half ago I definitely lost a lot of that hunger. But over the last six months, I feel like it is coming back and I want to play Test cricket and play as much as I can," he added.

"I've not played for a while now and, having spent time with the family and thought about my game, if the call did come, I'd be quite keen to be on it. I've not retired or anything. It was just to take a step back from a format of the game," said the all-rounder. "It's my job now to go out and perform. I need to get into a good mental space, which I have been working on for the last four or five months. It's been difficult. But it's about clearing everything out and starting afresh," the all-rounder added.

Moeen Ali included in limited-overs squad for SA series

The southpaw might not be in England's scheme of things in red-ball cricket but he definitely is one of their key players when it comes to limited-overs. In fact, the 2019 World Cup winner has been included in England's T20I as well as ODI squads for the upcoming away limited-overs series against South Africa that will be played from November 27 to December 9.

The two teams will lock horns with each other in a three-match ODI series that will be followed by three T20Is.

Moeen was last seen in action during the Dream11 IPL 2020 where he had represented the three-time finalists Bangalore. He was run out off a free-hit and that too on a golden duck during the Eliminator against southern rivals Hyderabad as the Virat Kohli-led side was restricted to 131/7 in their 20 overs.

In the end, it was just not enough as the Orange Army got past the finish line in the final over by six wickets as the three-time finalists were knocked out of the competition and their wait for the elusive silverware continues.

