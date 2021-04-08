English County Championship Middlesex Vs Somerset Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Middlesex will take on Somerset in the 1st match of the English County Championship 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 PM local time) from the Oval Cricket Ground, London on April 8, 2021. Here are the Middlesex vs Somerset live streaming details, how to watch Middlesex vs Somerset live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

English County Championship 2021: Middlesex vs Somerset preview

Opening up the proceedings for Group 2 on Day 1 of the English County Champions 2021, Middlesex will play hosts to Somerset County. Following a close loss to Essex in the 2020 Bob Willis Trophy final and having ended their last three seasons as the runners-up, Somerset will be looking to finally get their hands on the elusive County Championship title. Meanwhile, Middlesex will be hoping to improve on their third-place group stage finish from last year. Playing Hampshire, Gloucestershire, Surrey and Leicestershire in Group 2, both teams will hope to get off to a winning start in the season.

English County Championship 2021: Middlesex vs Somerset squads

Middlesex: Sam Robson, Max Holden, Peter Handscomb, Nick Gubbins, Stephen Eskinazi, Robbie White, John Simpson, James Harris, Toby Roland-Jones, Tim Murtagh, Steve Finn, Nathan Sowter, Martin Andersson, Jack Davies, Tom Helm, Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Thulan Walallawita, Josh de Caires and Luke Hollman

Somerset: Tom Banton, Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, James Hildreth, George Bartlett, Steven Davies, Craig Overton, Lewis Gregory, Josh Davey, Jack Leach, Jack Brooks, Eddie Byrom, Roelof van der Merwe, Marchant de Lange, Kasey Aldrige, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ollie Sale, William Smeed, Sam Young, Ben Green and Ned Leonard

English County Championship 2021: Middlesex vs Somerset live streaming details

The English County Championship 2021 will not be televised in India. As of now, there is no word on whether any of the games will be live-streamed in India either. This means that fans' best bet to follow the tournament will be to follow the Middlesex vs Somerset live scores and updates via the social media pages and websites of Middlesex CC and Somerset CC.

Fans in England however, will have a variety of options to choose from to view the Count Championship 2021. While there will be no telecast of the tournament, each of the 18 clubs is set to offer live streams of games on their respective Youtube channels. The ECB will also offer free live streams of the matches through the England Cricket app.

English County Championship 2021: Middlesex vs Somerset pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at Lords should be of some assistance to bowlers early in the game, with lots of movement expected for fast bowlers. Run will be on offer if the batsmen can tide themselves through the initial stages. Accuweather predicts no rain for Day 1 of this match. The temperature will hit a high of 11°C with humidity at about 59% throughout.

