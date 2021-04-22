English County Championship Warwickshire Vs Essex Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Warwickshire will take on Essex in a group stage match of the English County Championship 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 PM local time) from the Edgbaston Cricket Ground on April 22, 2021. Here are the Warwickshire vs Essex live streaming details, how to watch Warwickshire vs Essex live in India and the pitch and weather report for the contest.

English County Championship 2021: Warwickshire vs Essex preview

Round 3 of the English County Championship 2021 will see the Warwickshire County Cricket Club go up against Essex County Club on Thursday. Currently the table-toppers in Group 1, this match will be an important one for both teams as they look to take the lead at the halfway stage of the tournament. Having drawn their first match against Derbyshire after putting up just 7 of the required 213 runs, Warwickshire came back strong with a 2-wicket win over Nottingham.

Now in first place on the Group 1 leaderboards, the team will hope to continue their streak with a win in this game. This will prove to be a tougher task though, as Warwickshire clash with Essex, who have had a similar run at the County Championships so far. With a Round 1 draw against Worcestershire in the bag, Essex went on to defeat Durham by a whopping 44 runs to go to second place in the group standings. Defending champions for the Bob Willis trophy this year, Essex will hope to go all the way once again in 2021.

Warwickshire vs Essex live streaming details

Unfortunately for fans, there will be no Warwickshire vs Essex live telecast in India. In fact, the entire County Championship 2021 will not be televised in India. As of now, there is no word on whether any of the games will be live streamed in India either. This means that fans' best bet to follow the tournament will be to follow the Warwickshire vs Essex live scores and updates via the social media pages and websites of Warwickshire CC and Essex CC.

Fans in England however, will have a variety of options to choose from to view the County Championship 2021. While there will be no telecast of the tournament, each of the 18 clubs is set to offer live streams of games on their respective YouTube channels. The ECB will also offer free live stream of the matches through the England Cricket app and on subscription on ecb.co.uk. The Warwickshire vs Essex live telecast in England would be on BBC.

Warwickshire vs Essex pitch report and weather forecast

As per the Warwickshire vs Essex pitch report, the pitch at Edgbaston has been of great assistance to fast bowlers, especially early on in the game while the batters have fared well once they are settled in. Accuweather predicts no rain for Day 1 of this match. The temperature will hit a high of 15°C with humidity going from 43% at the start of the game to about 28% in the end.

