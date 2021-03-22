English County Lancashire Ropes In Shreyas Iyer For Royal London Cup 2021

English county Lancashire on Monday announced the overseas signing of Team India's middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer for the 2021 Royal London Cup. Iyer will arrive at Old Trafford on July 15 ahead of the start of the 50-over tournament and will remain with the Red Rose for the duration of the month-long group stage.

'I am extremely humbled and honoured': Shreyas Iyer

About the signing, Shreyas said: "Lancashire is a legendary name in English Cricket with a long-standing association with Indian Cricket. I am extremely humbled and honored to carry the legacy forward of greats like Farokh Engineer, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman at Lancashire. Old Trafford is a world-class international stadium and I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and the supporters of the club." READ | Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer gears up for a 'challenging' IPL 2021

Shreyas Iyer's performances in the ongoing England series

Iyer showcased an impressive performance with the bat in the recently-concluded five-match T20I series against England where he had amassed 121 runs with scores of 67,8,9, & 37 respectively. The middle-order batsman will next be seen in action during the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Eoin Morgan-led side that gets underway on Tuesday which will also be the final leg of this gruelling home season.

After the England series, the Mumbai cricketer will then be leading Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 starting April 9. The Capitals had made the finals of the previous edition that was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) which also happened to be the franchise's first final appearance in the league in 13 years. Delhi lost to the title-holders Mumbai Indians who also ended up winning their record fifth IPL crown. The Delhi-based franchise will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign when they lock horns with the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.

Meanwhile, the Shreyas Iyer-led side who had finished as the runners-up in the previous edition will be hoping to go all the way this time around.

