English County Trophy Final SOM V ESS Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

The English County Trophy final will see Somerset take on Essex at Lord'ss on Wednesday, September 23. The English County Trophy is a unique one-off red-ball competition and will culminate with a winner on Sunday, September 27. On the eve of the match, here's a look at the SOM vs ESS live streaming details, how to watch English County Trophy live in India, the SOM vs ESS pitch report and the SOM vs ESS live scores.

SOM vs ESS live streaming: English County Trophy final preview

Essex and Somerset have been the cream of the crop so far in the English County Trophy and the two sides should decide the title. Both teams boast identical records in the lead up to the final and are unbeaten in their last five games, winning four of those. Incidentally, Essex and Somerset aced off in the 2019 County Championship final, where the latter lifted the title. Essex are aiming for their fourth trophy in five seasons, having won the second division in 2016, followed by Championship wins in 2017 and 2019. Somerset, on the other hand, will hope to end their streak of runner up finishes, having finished on the losing side five times in the summit clash since 2010.

...and so it comes down to this over the next 5️⃣ days.



🏆 Bob Willis Trophy Final

🏟 Lord’s

🆚 Somerset

⏰ 10:30am#BWTFinal pic.twitter.com/81FlwmgYg1 — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) September 23, 2020

SOM vs ESS live streaming: Probable line-ups

Essex: Alastair Cook, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Dan Lawrence, Feroze Khushi, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater, Simon Harmer, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Jamie Porter

Alastair Cook, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Dan Lawrence, Feroze Khushi, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater, Simon Harmer, Aaron Beard, Sam Cook, Jamie Porter Somerset: Ben Green, Tom Lammonby, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Eddie Byrom, Steven Davies, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Jack Brooks, Jack Leach

SOM vs ESS live streaming: Pitch and weather report for English County Trophy final

The English County Trophy final will be the first red-ball game played at Lord's this year and there remains a certain amount of intrigue regarding the conditions. The wicket at Lord's has favoured the batsmen more in recent times, but bowlers could generate some healthy swing considering the freshness of the wicket and the overcast conditions. According to Accuweather, rain could play spoilsport during the opening two days of the English County Trophy final, while there is a lesser chance of rain during the final three days of the match. The team winning the toss could bowl first.

SOM vs ESS live streaming: How to watch English County Trophy live in India?

There is no official telecast of the English County Trophy live in India. However, fans can watch the SOM vs ESS live in India on the official websites of Essex and Somerset. Along with the SOM vs ESS live streaming, the websites and the social media accounts will also provide with the SOM vs ESS live scores and in-match highlights. Jio TV subscribers in India can catch the SOM vs ESS live streaming on Jio Cricket English. The match starts on Wednesday, September 23, at 3:00 PM IST.

(Image Courtesy: County Championship Twitter)