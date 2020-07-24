English Skipper Joe Root's Innings Ends With An Unfortunate Run Out; Read Details

Joe Root failed to capitalise with the bat once again as his stay in the middle came to an unfortunate end courtesy of a brilliant run out by all-rounder Roston Chase. Root was trying to make a statement after he could not make an impact in the previous Test where he was dismissed for just 23. When it appeared that he might rediscover his rhythm, Chase showed a great presence of mind to send back the English Test captain.

Root's innings come to an unfortunate end

Joe Root had already spent a lot of time at the crease as he had scored a painstaking 17 runs off 59 balls at a strike rate of 28.81 which neither included any boundaries or sixes. However, he had put on 46 runs for the second-wicket stand with opener Rory Burns after Dominic Sibley was dismissed in the very first over of the contest.

The incident happened in the 22nd over of the first innings that was bowled by Rahkeem Cornwall. On the third delivery, Cornwall bowls a floated delivery as Burns who was on strike defended the ball as it went to the short third man. Nonetheless, Root set out for a quick single even without carefully watching the ball from the non-strikers' end which indeed was a huge blunder.

Roston Chase covers the ground quickly, collected the ball and threw it to the strikers' end. The throw found its mark and Root looked in all sorts of trouble as the on-field umpire referred the matter to the third umpire and the replays showed that the batsman was just short of his ground.

Winner takes it all

After the Windies had drawn the first blood at Southampton, a spirited English side settled the score in the following Test at the Old Trafford. It now remains to be seen who will have the last laugh in the series-decider or whether both teams will have to share the trophy in case the contest ends in a stalemate. England will now be hoping that their remaining batsmen will take them to a formidable total.

(Image Courtesy: AP)