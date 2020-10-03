English T20 Blast LAN Vs NOT Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

The Notts Outlaws will battle it out with the Lancashire Lightning in the second semi-final of the English T20 Blast 2020. The LAN vs NOT semi-final is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm IST from Edgbaston in Birmingham on October 3, 2020. Here are the LAN vs NOT live stream details, the LAN vs NOT pitch report and weather forecast and LAN vs NOT match preview.

English T20 Blast: LAN vs NOT match preview

2017 Vitality Blast champions, Notts Outlaws defeated Lancashire by six wickets in their first meeting in the English T20 Blast this year. The Notts Outlaws go into Finals Day with an incredible record of eight wins in nine fixtures. In their first match, Joe Clarke's commanding 100* off 44 balls helped the Outlaws to their first win of the tournament. The Outlaws held their form tremendously through the rest of the series, losing just one match in the league stages.

After recording their first and only loss against Leicestershire, the Outlaws exacted revenge from them in dramatic fashion in the quarter-final. After starting off both innings in brilliant fashion, the Notts faltered and were only inches away from a loss before Samit Patel pulled the game back for them. A final-ball misfield by Klein gave Nottinghamshire the two runs they needed to seal a draw; they qualified on the basis on their higher powerplay score.

In terms of numbers, the Notts Outlaws have registered eight wins in their last nine attempts against the Lancashire Lightning in T20s. The Lancashire Lightning will have lots of experience behind them. They are set to feature in their eighth Finals Day at the Blast. The winner of this encounter will face the winner of the Surrey vs Gloucestershire semi-final.

English T20 Blast: LAN vs NOT live stream details

The English T20 Blast LAN vs NOT semi-final will not be televised live in India. Fans can catch the LAN vs NOT live stream on the Lancashire and Nottingham county cricket websites. The LAN vs NOT live stream can also be accessed on the clubs' YouTube channels. LAN vs NOT live scores and live updates can be found on the teams' social media accounts.

English T20 Blast: LAN vs NOT pitch report

The pitch at Edgbaston has been batting friendly due to the short boundaries. Over the course of the tournament, the pitch has slowed down a little, which along with the weather conditions, may provide the bowlers with some relief.

English T20 Blast: LAN vs NOT weather forecast

According to Accuweather, the weather in Birmingham today will be overcast and rainy. There is a yellow warning for rain for Saturday and Sunday. The temperature is expected to be 14°C during the match. There is a 100% chance of rain in the city throughout the day. There is a high chance that the match may have to be abandoned without a single ball being played. In this case, there is an extra day put aside to finish the game, with provisions for a game as short as just five overs per side.

