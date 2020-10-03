English T20 Blast SUR Vs GLO Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

Surrey (SUR) are all set to take on Gloucestershire (GLO) in the first semi-final of the English T20 Blast. The match will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. SUR vs GLO live streaming is slated to begin at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday, October 3. Here is our SUR vs GLO prediction, info on how to watch English T20 Blast live in India and where to catch SUR vs GLO live scores.

SUR vs GLO live streaming: SUR vs GLO prediction and English T20 Blast preview

Both the teams are in a good place heading into this fixture. While Surrey led the South Group points table with a win-loss record of 7-1 in ten matches (1 tie, 1 NR), Gloucestershire were also top in the Central Group with a similar win-loss record. However, Surrey (16 points) racked up a solitary point more than Gloucestershire (15 points) in the group stage.

Vitality T20 Blast live streaming: SUR vs GLO live streaming details and English T20 Blast live in India

The English T20 Blast SUR vs GLO match will not be televised live in India, but fans can still catch Vitality T20 Blast live streaming on Surrey and Gloucestershire’s websites and YouTube pages. Fans can get complete information of the game from the tournament’s official website. The social media accounts of the two teams and the tournament will provide live score updates from the match.

SUR vs GLO live streaming: SUR vs GLO pitch and weather report

The current temperature in Birmingham is around 11 degrees Celsius and there’s a 90% chance of rain, according to Google Weather. However, if the match does take place, the toss winner could choose to bowl first as the pitch has been supporting the bowlers for the past couple of matches.

SUR vs GLO live streaming: Squads for the SUR vs GLO Vitality T20 Blast semifinal

SUR vs GLO live streaming: Surrey squad

Jason Roy, Hashim Amla, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes(w), Rory Burns, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gareth Batty(c), Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Smith, Scott Borthwick, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson

SUR vs GLO live streaming: Gloucestershire squad

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, James Bracey(w), Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor(c), Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Josh Shaw, George Scott, George Hankins, Ben Charlesworth, Matt Taylor

SUR vs GLO prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our SUR vs GLO prediction is that Surrey will come out on top in this contest.

Your 15-man Gloucestershire squad for 2020 Finals Day at Edgbaston 👊#GoGlos💛🖤

