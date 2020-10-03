English T20 Blast SUR Vs GLO Live Stream In India, Pitch And Weather Report, Full Preview

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Surrey (SUR) are all set to take on Gloucestershire (GLO) in the first semi-final of the English T20 Blast. The match will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham. SUR vs GLO live streaming is slated to begin at 3:30 pm IST on Saturday, October 3. Here is our SUR vs GLO prediction, info on how to watch English T20 Blast live in India and where to catch SUR vs GLO live scores.
Both the teams are in a good place heading into this fixture. While Surrey led the South Group points table with a win-loss record of 7-1 in ten matches (1 tie, 1 NR), Gloucestershire were also top in the Central Group with a similar win-loss record. However, Surrey (16 points) racked up a solitary point more than Gloucestershire (15 points) in the group stage.
Also Read l English T20 Blast NOT vs LEI live stream in India, pitch and weather report, full preview
Your #FinalsDay line-ups confirmed!— Vitality Blast (@VitalityBlast) October 1, 2020
Who wins? 🤔 #Blast20 pic.twitter.com/bMtS4vNig9
The English T20 Blast SUR vs GLO match will not be televised live in India, but fans can still catch Vitality T20 Blast live streaming on Surrey and Gloucestershire’s websites and YouTube pages. Fans can get complete information of the game from the tournament’s official website. The social media accounts of the two teams and the tournament will provide live score updates from the match.
The current temperature in Birmingham is around 11 degrees Celsius and there’s a 90% chance of rain, according to Google Weather. However, if the match does take place, the toss winner could choose to bowl first as the pitch has been supporting the bowlers for the past couple of matches.
Also Read l English T20 Blast SUR vs KET live stream in India, pitch and weather report, full preview
Jason Roy, Hashim Amla, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Ben Foakes(w), Rory Burns, Jamie Overton, Liam Plunkett, Gareth Batty(c), Daniel Moriarty, Reece Topley, Rikki Clarke, Jamie Smith, Scott Borthwick, Matt Dunn, Gus Atkinson
Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, James Bracey(w), Ryan Higgins, Jack Taylor(c), Benny Howell, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Josh Shaw, George Scott, George Hankins, Ben Charlesworth, Matt Taylor
Also Read l English T20 Blast GLO vs NOR live stream in India, pitch and weather report, full preview
Considering the recent run of form, our SUR vs GLO prediction is that Surrey will come out on top in this contest.
Your 15-man Gloucestershire squad for 2020 Finals Day at Edgbaston 👊#GoGlos💛🖤 pic.twitter.com/fPNkdh1ige— Gloucestershire Cricket🏏 (@Gloscricket) October 2, 2020
Also Read l GLO vs NOR Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast live
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
MS Dhoni's innings draws Bollywood reactions; KRK gets flak for trolling veteran
13 mins ago
LAN vs NOT Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Vitality T20 Blast semi-final live
15 mins ago
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni analyses Chennai's performance after a close loss against Hyderabad
10 hours ago
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Hyderabad win by 7 runs, add two precious points
16 hours ago
CS vs NS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Malaysian T20 League live
12 hours ago
AU W vs NZ W Dream11 prediction, team, top picks 1st ODI preview
12 hours ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points