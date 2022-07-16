English T20 Blast: YOR Vs LAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Team News & Live Streaming

Yorkshire and Lancashire are all set to lock horns against each other in the first semi-final of the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast on Saturday. The match will take place at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. The live-action is scheduled to commence at 3:30 p.m. IST. Yorkshire qualified for the semi-final after beating Surrey in the quarterfinal by 1 run. Lancashire, on the other hand, won their quarterfinal clash against Essex to make it to the semifinals.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire: Team news

Yorkshire skipper David Willey is currently on national duty and is playing in the ongoing ODI series against India. He will miss the semi-final for Yorkshire. Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow are also on national duty for England and hence will miss the semi-final against Lancashire. England skipper Jos Buttler, who plays for Lancashire, is playing the ODIs against India and will miss the semi-final on Saturday. Liam Livingstone is also playing in the three-match ODI series against India and will miss the game for Lancashire.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire: Dream11 Team 1

Wicketkeepers: Dane Vilas, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Batters: Adam Lyth (c), Steven Croft, Keaton Jennings, Tim David (vc)

All-rounders: Luke Wells, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Luke Wood, Jordan Thompson, Tom Hartley

Yorkshire vs Lancashire: Dream11 Team 2

Wicketkeepers: Dane Vilas, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Batters: Adam Lyth, Rob Jones, Tim David (c), Will Fraine

All-rounders: Shadab Khan (vc), Danny Lamb

Bowlers: Dominic Bess, Jordan Thompson, Matthew Revis

Yorkshire vs Lancashire: Predicted XIs

Yorkshire: Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Matthew Waite, Will Fraine, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, William Luxton, Jonathan Tattersall, George Hill, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess.

Lancashire: Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c), Tim David, Liam Hurt, Rob Jones, Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey.

Yorkshire vs Lancashire: Full squads

Yorkshire: Finn Allen, Adam Lyth, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), David Willey (c), Will Fraine, Shadab Khan, Jordan Thompson, Jonathan Tattersall, George Hill, Matthew Revis, Dominic Bess, Matthew Waite, Tom Loten, James Wharton, William Luxton.

Lancashire: Philip Salt (wk), Keaton Jennings, Steven Croft, Dane Vilas (c), Tim David, Rob Jones, Luke Wells, Danny Lamb, Luke Wood, Tom Hartley, Tom Bailey, Josh Bohannon, Liam Hurt, Jack Morley.

Image: Twitter/Yorkshire/Lancashire