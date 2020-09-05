English Women's 50 Over LIG Vs NOD Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Lightning (LIG) will take on Northern Diamonds (NOD) in the 5th North Group match of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy 2020, popularly known as the English Women’s 50 Over tournament. The LIG vs NOD match will be played at Grace Road in Leicester, England. English Women’s 50 Over live streaming for this contest is scheduled to commence at 3:00 pm IST on Saturday, September 5. Here is a look at the LIG vs NOD live streaming details and the pitch and weather report of the match.

Also Read | Sadhguru Takes His Pick Between Hockey And Cricket For Interesting Reason

English Women’s 50 Over Live: About English Women’s 50 Over points table

LIG vs NOD live streaming: English Women’s 50 Over points table and preview

The ongoing English Women’s 50 Over competition commenced on August 29 and will run until September 27. A total of 8 teams are participating in the tournament and are divided into two groups of four teams each. Regarding the English Women’s 50 Over points table, NOD are placed at the top of the North Group points table with two wins out of two matches. On the other hand, LIG are placed at the bottom of the English Women’s 50 Over points table without a win from their four fixtures.

Also Read | Ravi Shastri Trolled On Twitter For Photo On World Environment Day Tweet

English Women’s 50 Over live streaming: LIG vs NOD live streaming squad updates

LIG vs NOD live streaming: LIG squad

Tammy Beaumont, Kirstie Gordon, A Freeborn, Sarah Bryce, B Harmer, Grace Ballinger, Ria Fackrell, S Pai, A Preslad, Kathryn Bryce (c), Teresa Graves, Bethan Ellis, I Sims, L Kellog, Lucy Higham, Nancy Harman and Sophie Munro.

LIG vs NOD live streaming: NOD squad

Lauren Winfield (c), Katherine Burnt, Linsey Smith, Natalie Sciver, Bess Heath, Holly Armitage, A Campbell, L Dobson, R Hopkins, Jenny Gunn, Sterre Kalis, Alex Macdonald, L Tipton, H Fenby, P Graham, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, R Slater and E Telford.

English Women’s 50 Over live: LIG vs NOD live streaming details

LIG vs NOD live streaming will be available on the official website of Lightning. For LIG vs NOD live scores, fans can visit the Twitter pages of both teams. All teams in the English Women's 50 Over trophy will be live-streaming their home group matches on their respective websites throughout the competition.

Also Read | Mohammad Azharuddin Makes Fans Nostalgic By Batting With Typical Wristy Shots; Watch Video

LIG vs NOD live streaming: Weather report

The weather prediction for the upcoming match suggests no chances of rainfall. As per AccuWeather, the temperature during the commencement of the match is expected to hover around 17°C.

LIG vs NOD live streaming: Pitch report

The pitch at Grace Road, Leicester is known to be neutral for both batsmen and pacers. Moreover, spin bowlers are also likely to get some assistance from the pitch. Judging by the recent results of English Women’s 50 Over live matches, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first.

Also Read | IPL Side Rajasthan Royals Compares Sanju Samson To 'Superman' In Latest Tweet

Image source: South East Stars Twitter