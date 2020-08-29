English Women's 50 Over SES Vs WD Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

South East Stars will take on Western Storm in Match 1 of the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy on Saturday, August 29. The SES vs WS Dream11 live match will be played at the Kent County Cricket Ground, Beckenham. The SES vs WS Dream11 live match will commence at 3:00 PM (IST). Here are all the details regarding how to watch the SES vs WS live streaming and where to catch SES vs WS live scores.

ALSO READ | BCCI intends to conduct over 20,000 COVID-19 tests in UAE during IPL 2020

SES vs WS live streaming: English Women's 50 Over live and English Women's 50 Over preview

Both sides have talented youngsters, as well as, seasoned campaigners. Maxine Blythin and Phoebe Franklin are the players to watch out for from the South East Stars side. On the other hand, the Storm also have the experience of Danielle Gibson and Emma Corney who will be key players for them. Both teams would look to kick off their campaign on a winning note and get going on the points board.

English Women's 50 Over: SES vs WS live streaming and SES vs WS live scores

The SES vs WS live streaming will be done on the official website of the South East Stars. To check the SES vs WS live scores, fans can visit the official Twitter pages of the teams. In fact, all the teams of English Women's 50 Over trophy will be live-streaming their home group matches on their respective websites throughout the competition.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Here's all you need to know about Delhi Capitals' new recruit Daniel Sams

English Women's 50 Over: Pitch report ahead of SES vs WS live streaming

The pitch will provide equal assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. Pacers will get purchase from the surface while spinners won't be as effective. The team winning the toss would look to bowl first and chase the total.

English Women's 50 Over: Weather report ahead of SES vs WS live scores

The temperature will hover between 16 to 22 degrees according to AccuWeather. The weather will partly be cloudy with the sun coming out periodically. Fast bowlers will come into play more because of the wind.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma urges the 'Paltan' to get ready as the marquee tournament nears

English Women's 50 Over: SES vs WS live streaming and SES vs WS squads

SES vs WS live streaming: SES vs WS squad: South East Stars

Rhianna Southby, Susie Rowe, Phoebe Franklin, Kirstie White, Aylish Cranstone, Hannah Jones, Amy Gordon, Tash Farrant, Megan Belt, Grace Gibbs, Eva Gray, Chloe Brewer, Alice Capsey, Maxine Blythin, Danielle Gregory

SES vs WS live streaming: SES vs WS squad: Western Storm

Natasha Wraith, Danielle Gibson, Georgia Hennessy, Sophie Luff, Lauren Parfitt, Emily Edgcombe, Fi Morris, Alex Griffiths, Stephanie Hutchins, Claire Nicholas, Heather Knight, Lauren Filer, Emma Corney, Abbie Whybrow

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mike Hesson opens up on Virat Kohli- Aaron Finch opening speculations

IMAGE COURTESY: SOUTH EAST STARS TWITTER