English Women's 50 Over THU Vs NOD Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report, Preview

Thunder Cricket (THU) will battle it out with Northern Diamonds (NOD) in the North Group match of the English Women’s 50 Over tournament. The THU vs NOD English Women’s 50 Over match will be played at Aigburth ground in Liverpool. The match is scheduled to commence at 3 pm IST on Thursday, September 10. Here is a look at the THU vs NOD live streaming details, THU vs NOD pitch and weather report and where to catch THU vs NOD live scores.

English Women's 50 Over live streaming: THU vs NOD preview

The clash is between two teams who have had differing starts to the tournament so far. NOD are table-toppers having won all their matches, while THU have won 1 and lost 2 keeping them in the third spot. This match will be crucial for both sides as NOD look to continue their unbeaten run, while THU will look to win the match to move up the points table.

English Women's 50 Over live streaming: THU vs NOD weather report

Coming to the weather condition for the match, the conditions will be partly sunny. There is unlikely to be any interruption from rain.

THU vs NOD live streaming: THU vs NOD pitch report

Coming to the pitch for the THU vs NOD English Women's 50 Over match, the 22-yard strip will be helpful for the bowlers. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and restrict their opponents to a low total.

THU vs NOD live streaming: English Women's 50 Over live in India and English Women's 50 Over live streaming details

The telecast of English Women's 50 over live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy THU vs NOD live streaming by logging onto the respective websites of both teams. English Women's 50 Over live streaming will begin at 3 pm IST. For THU vs NOD live scores, fans can visit the respective teams' Twitter pages.

English Women's 50 Over live streaming: Squads for the THU vs NOD live match

English Women's 50 Over live streaming: THU squad

Alex Hartley (C), Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Alice Clarke, Danielle Collins, Rebecca Duckworth, Alice Dyson, Liberty Heap, Laura Jackson, Hannah Jones, Laura Marshall, Olivia Thomas, Ellie Threlkeld, Sophia Turner

English Women's 50 Over live streaming: NOD squad

Lauren Winfield (c), Katherine Burnt, Linsey Smith, Natalie Sciver, Bess Heath, Holly Armitage, A Campbell, L Dobson, R Hopkins, Jenny Gunn, Sterre Kalis, Alex Macdonald, L Tipton, H Fenby, P Graham, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, R Slater and E Telford.

Image Source: Thunder Cricket Twitter