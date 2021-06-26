English Women's Regional T20 LIG Vs SES Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report

Lightning and South East Stars will meet in the inaugural fixture of the English Women's Regional T20 on Saturday, June 26. The match is set to take place at Trent Bridge, Nottingham starting from 3:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the LIG vs SES match, here’s a look at LIG vs SES live streaming details of the match with the LIG vs SES pitch report and LIG vs SES live scores.

Dhaka T20 2021 live: LIG vs SES match preview

The first edition of the English Women's Regional T20 will see a total of eight teams battle it out for the ultimate championship. Lightning and South East Stars will feature in the opening game of the season. Lightning had a disappointing run during the first phase of England Women's ODD 2021 as they failed to win a single match after having played two games. South East Stars on the other hand managed to register a single win from their two games in the 50-over competition.

Lightning will be keen to turn their fortunes around in the shortest format and a victory in their first encounter itself could do wonders for their confidence. Both sides have exciting players of T20 cricket in their side, and their upcoming clash promises to be an enthralling one for the fans. The two teams are expected to go all guns blazing in the crucial encounter with valuable winning points up for grabs. As per our LIG vs SES prediction, SES are expected to pocket the contest.

LIG vs SES pitch report and weather forecast

The surface at Trent Bridge is expected to favour the batters. The average score batting first at the venue is 170 from 46 domestic T20 fixtures. The teams batting first have had a slight advantage on the wicket, which is why the captain winning the toss could be inclined to bat first.

As for the weather, the conditions in Nottingham seem ideal for a game of T20 cricket. While a significant cloud cover is expected throughout the match, there also no chances of rain interrupting the live-action. The temperatures are likely to hover around 18 degrees Celsius during the fixture and the wind gusts will be around 15 km/h.

LIG vs SES live streaming details and LIG vs SES live scores

The English Women's Regional T20 is not a televised event in India. Furthermore, no official confirmation has been made by the England Cricket Board regarding the live streaming of the matches as well. However, there is a possibility that the LIG vs SES live streaming will be made available on the official website of the two participating teams. For LIG vs SES live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two sides.

Note: The LIG vs SES prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis and it does not guarantee positive results.

