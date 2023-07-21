'Enough is enough': Riyan Parag brutally trolled for playing another flop innings

Quick links:
Riyan Parag in action in the Emerging Asia Cup (Image: Fancode)
India A are taking on Bangladesh A in the semifinal of the Emerging Asia Cup at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Apart from captain Yash Dhull no other players managed to grab many headlines with his batting. Riding on Dhull's valiant 66 India posted a meagre 211 on the board.
Riyan Parag had a poor outing in the IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals and the player was scathingly attacked for not living up to the expectations. His selection in the India A team raised a few eyebrows and he seems to have put fuel to the fire. The 21-year-old had another epic failure as he could manage 12 runs to his tally.
The stage was perfect for him as India A were struggling at 90 for 4 and the youngster could have grabbed the stage with both his hands. But his short stint at the crease failed miserably and social media was quick to react
Sad for Riyan Parag pic.twitter.com/xDqkzEeASF— Kriitii 🌌 (@mistakrii) July 19, 2023
Riyan Parag go play cricket on PS5— Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) July 21, 2023
WHY THE HELL BCCI STILL BACKING HIM?#INDvsBan pic.twitter.com/XdysgU3py5
Looking at the way Riyan Parag plays n the attitude he shows it makes me feel that I should be in the team instead.#riyanparag— CommonWow-Man (@CommonWowman) July 21, 2023
Riyan Parag what pendrive you have of BCCI selectors? pic.twitter.com/qcCy8wZ9dn— Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) July 21, 2023
Riyan Parag should never be picked again— Naman🏏🥰 (@NamanShah2607) July 21, 2023
Enough is enough
Too many chances given
Zero improvement
Feel so irritated watching him#EmergingAsiaCup
The amount of matches I've seen Riyan Parag struggle is almost all..Even Shivam Dube is 1000 percent better than this pan parag...— SandeshNarayan🐋 (@SandeshWrites) July 21, 2023
He has a chance to prove us wrong.. let's see, if he's only talks or plays atleast 5 percent of his talk
Earlier Rakibul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked two wickets each to crash through the Indian batting lineup. India A thrashed Pakistan A pretty handsomely in the last match and it remains to be seen how the bowlers cope up with the low score.