'Enough is enough': Riyan Parag brutally trolled for playing another flop innings

India A are taking on Bangladesh A in the semifinal of the Emerging Asia Cup at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Apart from captain Yash Dhull no other players managed to grab many headlines with his batting. Riding on Dhull's valiant 66 India posted a meagre 211 on the board.

3 things you need to know

Riyan Parag, yet again had an awful IPL with Rajasthan Royals in 2023

Parag was picked up in the India A side for the Emerging Asia Cup

The Rajasthan Royals youngster is having a dismal Emerging Asia Cup series

Riyan Parag was brutally trolled for another failure

Riyan Parag had a poor outing in the IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals and the player was scathingly attacked for not living up to the expectations. His selection in the India A team raised a few eyebrows and he seems to have put fuel to the fire. The 21-year-old had another epic failure as he could manage 12 runs to his tally.

The stage was perfect for him as India A were struggling at 90 for 4 and the youngster could have grabbed the stage with both his hands. But his short stint at the crease failed miserably and social media was quick to react

Sad for Riyan Parag pic.twitter.com/xDqkzEeASF — Kriitii 🌌 (@mistakrii) July 19, 2023

Riyan Parag go play cricket on PS5



WHY THE HELL BCCI STILL BACKING HIM?#INDvsBan pic.twitter.com/XdysgU3py5 — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) July 21, 2023

Looking at the way Riyan Parag plays n the attitude he shows it makes me feel that I should be in the team instead.#riyanparag — CommonWow-Man (@CommonWowman) July 21, 2023

Riyan Parag what pendrive you have of BCCI selectors? pic.twitter.com/qcCy8wZ9dn — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_) July 21, 2023

Riyan Parag should never be picked again

Enough is enough

Too many chances given

Zero improvement

Feel so irritated watching him#EmergingAsiaCup — Naman🏏🥰 (@NamanShah2607) July 21, 2023

The amount of matches I've seen Riyan Parag struggle is almost all..Even Shivam Dube is 1000 percent better than this pan parag...

He has a chance to prove us wrong.. let's see, if he's only talks or plays atleast 5 percent of his talk — SandeshNarayan🐋 (@SandeshWrites) July 21, 2023

India have a tough task in the semifinal

Earlier Rakibul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked two wickets each to crash through the Indian batting lineup. India A thrashed Pakistan A pretty handsomely in the last match and it remains to be seen how the bowlers cope up with the low score.