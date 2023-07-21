Last Updated:

'Enough Is Enough': Riyan Parag Brutally Trolled For Playing Another Flop Innings

Riyan Parag has been the subject of brutal criticism following another disastrous inning for India A against Bangladesh A in the semifinal of Emerging Asia Cup.

Anirban Sarkar
'Enough is enough': Riyan Parag brutally trolled for playing another flop innings

Riyan Parag in action in the Emerging Asia Cup (Image: Fancode)


India A are taking on Bangladesh A in the semifinal of the Emerging Asia Cup at Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Apart from captain Yash Dhull no other players managed to grab many headlines with his batting. Riding on Dhull's valiant 66 India posted a meagre 211 on the board. 

  • Riyan Parag, yet again had an awful IPL with Rajasthan Royals in 2023
  • Parag was picked up in the India A side for the Emerging Asia Cup
  • The Rajasthan Royals youngster is having a dismal  Emerging Asia Cup series

Riyan Parag was brutally trolled for another failure 

Riyan Parag had a poor outing in the IPL 2023 for Rajasthan Royals and the player was scathingly attacked for not living up to the expectations. His selection in the India A team raised a few eyebrows and he seems to have put fuel to the fire. The 21-year-old had another epic failure as he could manage 12 runs to his tally.

The stage was perfect for him as India A were struggling at 90 for 4 and the youngster could have grabbed the stage with both his hands. But his short stint at the crease failed miserably and social media was quick to react 

India have a tough task in the semifinal

Earlier Rakibul Hasan, Mahedi Hasan and Tanzim Hasan Sakib picked two wickets each to crash through the Indian batting lineup. India A thrashed Pakistan A pretty handsomely in the last match and it remains to be seen how the bowlers cope up with the low score. 

