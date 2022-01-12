'Entertaining But Very Frustrating To Watch': Hogg Lends Advice To Dravid On Indian Player

After Team India's stunning 113 run victory in the first Test at Centurion, South Africa levelled the series with a dominating seven-wicket win at Johannesburg. As the Virat Kohli-led side head into the decider with the potential of scripting history by winning their first Test series in South Africa, former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has lent some advice for Rahul Dravid over a player that has come under severe criticism recently.

Brad Hogg advises Rahul Dravid over Rishabh Pant

Following the conclusion of the second Test match, Team India's head coach Rahul Dravid revealed that he would be having a conversation with Rishabh Pant over the 24-year old's shot selection. The Indian wicket-keeper received severe criticism during the second innings of the Johannesburg Test when he attempted a careless shot, at a time when the team required a partnership.

The 24-year old attempted to go over the top, only to find an edge and give South African wicket-keeper Kyle Verreynne a simple catch off Kagiso Rabada's bowling. In light of Pant's recent performances, Hogg believes that the 24-year old has good technique but requires more composure at the crease.

"He's entertaining but very frustrating to watch - either making a big score or having a brain fade and getting out early which he did in the Johannesburg Test when the team really needed him to lift. Now, we know that he has a reasonable technique… he can play under pressure. He did it in Australia at the Gabba. But in South Africa, he was put under the pump. He walked out of the crease, which tells you that he is a little bit twitchy. He was receiving a few verbals, you could see there was a bit of eagerness. It wasn't the Rishabh Pant that we know," said Hogg via his official YouTube channel.

Speaking of the advice Dravid should give Pant, Hogg said, "Rahul Dravid has come out and said that he's going to have a word about the shot selection with him. I don't think he needs to do that - technique or tactics. Stay away from that because we know he's got the goods to deliver. It's more psychological. Was he in a positive or a negative frame of mind? Did the verbals get to him? Those are the things you should be looking at. When he's on song, I guarantee you that he's in a different state of mind. In this innings, he was in a negative state of mind," explained the 50-year old.