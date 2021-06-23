Eoin Morgan Alleges Use Of 'Sir' Has Been 'taken Out Of Context' In Tweet Mocking Indians

England skipper Eoin Morgan on Wednesday broke his silence over the 'racism' allegations levelled against him on social media saying that he found nothing offensive with the use of 'Sir in his tweets. Morgan stated that when someone referred to him as 'Sir' from any part of the world he saw it as a sign of 'admiration' and nothing else. The England skipper asserted that his tweets were 'taken out of context'.

Speaking to reporters ahead of England's white-ball series against Sri Lanka in Cardiff, he said, “I don’t really reflect on it a lot. I find if I call somebody ‘sir’ on social media, or anywhere around the world, it’s a sign of admiration and respect. If that’s taken out of context there’s nothing I can control or do about it, so I haven’t actually looked into it."

Joss Buttler, Eoin Morgan racist tweets

Last month, amid Ollie Robinson's suspension over alleged 'racist and sexist' tweets, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler were accused of being racist towards Indians. Tweets from their accounts from 2017 emerged where the two along with Brendon McCullum can be seen mocking the way Indians speak English with the excessive use of the word 'Sir.'

Screengrabs of Jos Buttler saying, 'Well done on double 100 much beauty batting you are on fire sir,' to Alex Hales was regarded as a tweet ridiculing the way Indians speak English. The inside joke was carried on by Morgan who tweeted to Jos Buttler in May 2018, saying 'Sir you're my favourite batsman'. To this, Brendon McCullum added, 'Sir, you play very good Opening batting.'

The ECB has promised "relevant and appropriate action," saying each case will be considered on an individual basis. Meanwhile, England and Sussex bowler Ollie Robinson has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of a disciplinary investigation.

(With Agency Inputs)