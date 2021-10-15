Eoin Morgan And Moeen Ali Become 2nd, 3rd Englishmen To Play IPL Final; Who Was First?

The ultimate game of IPL 2021 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has begun at Dubai international stadium. After the toss, when the playing XIs of both sides were revealed, it emerged that Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali have become second and third England players to feature in the IPL final. While Morgan is the captain of the KKR franchise, Moeen plays for Chennai as an all-rounder. Chris Jordan was the first Englishman to play in the IPL final in 2016. Jordan played for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final game of IPL 2016 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which the latter won by 8 runs.

Moeen Ali and Eoin Morgan become the second and third England players to appear in an IPL final after Chris Jordan (2016) — Matt Roller (@mroller98) October 15, 2021

IPL Final: CSK vs KKR

As far as the ongoing match in the UAE is concerned, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field first against CSK. Before coming into the game, CSK had the upper hand over KKR as the former had played its first playoff match at the same venue against Delhi Capitals. KKR, on the other hand, have come from Sharjah to play the final game against CSK. KKR had won both its playoffs games at Sharjah where the wickets were favouring spin. The final against CSK is going to be a different ball game for the Eoin Morgan-led side as they will have to adjust to a different condition and will have only one shot at the trophy.

CSK and KKR have both come into the game with the same playing XIs from their previous games. It was expected that KKR would include Andre Russell in place of Shakib Al Hassan for the final match but Morgan decided to go with an unchanged XI.

Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain, wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (captain), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson.

Image: PTI