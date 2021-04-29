Eoin Morgan Defends Move Of Opening Bowling With Shivam Mavi As DC Beat KKR By 7 Wickets

Delhi Capitals on Thursday crushed down the Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets and moved to the second spot on the IPL 2021 points table. Ahmedabad witnessed the masterclass of India's young dynamite Prithvi Shaw who played an explosive inning of 82 runs off 41 balls with the help of 11 boundaries and 3 sixes. It all started when Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar came out to chase. Prithvi smashed Shivam Mavi for back-back six boundaries in the first over of the second innings. Following this many cricket experts raised questions on Eoin Morgan that why he did not opt to start the proceeding with Australian speedster Pat Cummins.

During the post-match presentation, Eoin Morgan defended his move to give the new ball to Shivam Mavi and reminded him that in their last match he bowled back-to-back four overs and performed really well. Morgan also revealed that Pat Cummins is also part of the plan to bowl with the new ball.

"Shaw played brilliantly, nothing much we could do. Also shows how good the surface was. We weren’t good enough with all departments. He (Cummins) is part of our new ball plans. Shivam Mavi bowled four on the trot last game and bowled well. Just didn’t go to plan today. You need to be honest and realistic with everyone in the dressing room. We have to be as honest as we can with each other. Hopefully, we can turn things around. There is a huge amount of talent in our squad but talent alone doesn’t get you far. It’s about execution," said Morgan.

Delhi Capitals had won the toss and elected to field first. In response, KKR's start was not up to the mark as Nitish Rana was stumped on Axar Patel's ball. Shubman Gill looked solid at the start, however, he too struggled later. In the end, all-rounder Andre Russell powered KKR to a competitive total.

For his blistering knock, Prithvi Shaw was chosen as the player of the match. During the post-match presentation, Shaw said, "Wasn't thinking anything to be honest. Was just waiting for the loose balls. We've played for four-five years now (with Mavi), so I knew where he will bowl to me. I was prepared (for the short ball). The first four-five balls he bowled were half-volleys so I was prepared for the short ball but unfortunately, he didn't bowl. We haven't spoken yet (with Sehwag) but if I get the chance I'd like to because he's the one who likes to score off the first ball. My dad has supported me very well. After getting back from Australia, I wasn't happy with myself. My dad just asked me to play my natural game. All these words set a target on me and I worked hard. In cricket the graphs are going to go up and down, a lot of failures are going to come my way."

(Image Credits: iplt20.com)