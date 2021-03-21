Eoin Morgan Feels 'huge Amount Of Positives' For England Despite Series Loss Against India

India on March 20 defeated England in the final and deciding match of the 5-match T20 series and clinched the series by 3-2. Invited to bat first, India posted a mammoth total of 224 runs for a loss of just 2 wickets. In reply, England were restricted at 188 runs on a loss of 8 wickets by the Indian bowlers.

For England, it was one of the most important T20 series keeping in mind the upcoming T20 World Cup. In fact, English skipper Eoin Morgan before the start of the T20 series against India had said that the hosts will enter the T20 World Cup as favorites, and therefore this is going to be a great test and challenge for the English team.

Even after losing the fourth T20 match against India, Morgan had reiterated the idea of the upcoming T20 World Cup preparations. The English skipper had said that that progression to the World Cup in seven months is important and England is trying to learn as much as it can.

After England lost the T20 series against India, captain Morgan in the post-match press conference said, "I think some big lessons, huge amount positives, certainly in the four out of the five matches, we have produced some of the best powerplay bowling that we have in the last couple of years... Learnings from the backend of the games that we have lost and our middle order was not as sharp as we normally are. One of our strengths is how quickly guys get in and adapt to surfaces (but that) did not necessarily happen." READ | Shardul Thakur dismisses Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan in two balls to win India 4th T20I: WATCH

'Have to commend Adil Rashid for taking on the new role'

During the presentation ceremony, Morgan praised leg-spinner Adil Rashid's bowling and that too in the powerplay. Speaking on England's defeat, Morgan said, "India outplayed us in big moments and deserved to win. We've played some good cricket through the series too. So lots of positives for us. We bat quite deep, and we tend to take advantage of that. Big moments in this series came when we weren't able to take advantage of that with our middle order. Always feel we have the talent in the changing room to give it a crack. Today wasn't our day. One of our huge plusses has been the powerplay bowling in most games. Have to commend Adil Rashid for taking on the new role. Gives us a new option."

'No player has been confirmed to be part of the English squad for T20 WC'

Morgan also revealed that as of now, no player has been confirmed to be part of the English squad for the upcoming World Cup, not even him. He said, "If any player, including myself, looks that far ahead and thinks 'my position is nailed down' then they're mistaken because we want to improve and continue to get better as the rest of the world progresses. T20 as a game progresses faster than any other format. So, we need to be quite flexible on how we want to improve, and we cannot be rigid."

(Image credit: AP/England Cricket Team)