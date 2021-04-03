Eoin Morgan Gives Update On Injury, Hopeful Of Playing For Kolkata In The First Game

England cricket team limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was ruled out of India vs England one-day series after the webbing between his right thumb and index finger got split. Eoin Morgan had to take 4 stitches after he suffered the injury in the first ODI in Pune against India during fielding. Following India vs England series, Eoin Morgan joined the Kolkata camp to participate in the IPL 2021. Morgan is also the captain of Kolkata and it will be the first he will be a full-time captain for Kolkata in IPL 2021. However, Morgan's injury kept everyone in the clouds whether the world-cup winning captain will play the first match of Kolkata or not.

Now, the Kolkata skipper has finally responded to it and gave a major update on his injury. During a chat show with Sky Sports Cricket, Morgan talked about his injury and seemed hopeful to play the first match of Kolkata. Kolkata will begin their IPL 2021 campaign on April 11 with a game against David Warner-led side Hyderabad in Chennai.

"We are having a camp in Mumbai, so a change of venue, change of scenery, change of energy which is good. And the hand is progressing nicely. I will get my stitches out tomorrow then I will start my batting again following a few days, fielding before the first game, so looking forward to it. I think it will depend upon progress, how the next week goes. It will determine whether I will be fit for the first game or not. Certainly, with the time frame that I have all of the medical staff are backing me to be fit, that's just without the reoccurrence of many issues." READ | Eoin Morgan injury: England captain leaves KKR fans worried, comments on 1st ODI mishap

'We played against one of the best sides in the world'

Recently, team England was defeated across all three formats by India- Tests, T20, and ODIs. Reassessing England's white-ball series in India, Morgan said, "I think both went (T20 and ODI) really well. T20s in particular when you look at the results, the competition, the venues that we played at under parameter of time that we have between now and the world cup. It's ideal because we went to play against one of the best sides in the world, we made mistakes, competed, won some games and now have some time to actually go and work on those mistakes. Try and improve our skills before we come back here in October-November for the T20 world cup."

Eoin Morgan was handed over the captainship of the Kolkata team after Dinesh Karthik stepped down from the post to focus on his batting in the middle of IPL 2020 which took place in UAE.

(Image Credits: AP/PTI)