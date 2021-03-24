Eoin Morgan Injury: England Captain Leaves KKR Fans Worried, Comments On 1st ODI Mishap

England captain Eoin Morgan sustained an injury during his side’s 66-run defeat to India in the first ODI match in Pune. The cricketer split the webbing between his index finger and right thumb and was required four stitches thereafter. While Morgan is now doubtful for the India vs England second ODI at the same venue, the cricketer’s Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) campaign is also at risk, considering the tournament is scheduled to commence from April 9 onwards.

Eoin Morgan injury update by ECB

Eoin Morgan injury has KKR fans worried ahead of IPL 2021

During the post-match press conference, Eoin Morgan pinned his hope on being fit in time for the second ODI on Friday, March 26. However, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the cricketer is a doubtful candidate for England’s playing XI of the next game. The extent of the impact of his injury is yet to be officially revealed by the England Cricket Board (ECB), which has prompted several fans to express their worries about the cricketer’s upcoming IPL 2021 campaign for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Here is a look at some of the fans reacting to Eoin Morgan’s injury.

Eoin Morgan in KKR team 2021

Eoin Morgan was among the retained KKR members on January 20. The following month, the franchise further enhanced their squad with new additions in the form of Harbhajan Singh and Shakib Al Hasan among others. Here is a look at the entire KKR line-up for the IPL 2021 season.

A look at KKR team 2021

Sam Billings injury

Much like Eoin Morgan, England batsman Sam Billings also sustained an injury during India’s innings. The cricketer injured his collarbone while trying to stop a boundary. According to the reports, Billings may also miss out on the second ODI’s starting XI.

India vs England highlights from 1st ODI

India hammered 317-5 from their 50 overs on the back of half-centuries by Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and debutant Krunal Pandya. The England openers provided a rollicking start to the tourists before the middle-order collapsed to the might of the Indian pacers. Eoin Morgan & co. were folded out for just 251 to hand India a 66-run win. Dhawan for his 98 was adjudged as the ‘Player of the Match’.

England’s tour of India will now continue with the India vs England 2nd ODI. The match is set to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The action for the India vs England 2nd ODI will commence on March 26 from 1:30 PM IST onwards.

India vs England highlights from 1st ODI, watch video

Image source: BCCI Twitter