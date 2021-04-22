Eoin Morgan Lauds Andre Russell's Valiant IPL Knock, Apologises As Team Fails To Support

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan has given special mention to team-mate Andre Russell for his valiant knock during their mammoth chase of 221 against Chennai Super Kings in their IPL 2021 clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

KKR had lost half their side even before the completion of the Powerplay overs after which Russell and veteran Dinesh Karthik carried out the rescue act for the Kolkata-based franchise. The Caribbean sensation scored a quickfire 54 off 22 deliveries at a strike rate of 245.45 including three fours and six sixes before being castled by youngster Sam Curran.

'It's disappointing that the rest of us couldn't help him out': Eoin Morgan

"What a hell of a game of cricket. Certainly from the position we were in after our powerplay, we probably didn't think we had get as close as we did. But Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik really did put a partnership together. A partnership going in that manner and then following that Pat Cummins the way he played really gave us every chance towards the end. Tremendous fight from our middle and lower order which is all you can ask for when you lose wickets upfront like that. The first five overs of our batting didn't go our way. We didn't play as well as would have liked. If we had built a partnership and taken advantage of those early overs going into those middle overs, we would have been in a really strong position", said Morgan during the post-match interview.

"I tend to stay away from Andre (Russell) after he's got out. When he's in the form like this, he's as good a player as any in the tournament, particularly when he strikes the ball like that. It's great that he's been in this sort of form. it's disappointing that the rest of us couldn't help him out. He'll obviously be disappointed", he added.

CSK register their third win of IPL 2021

Coming back to the contest, CSK posted a mammoth total of 220/3 from their 20 overs after being asked to bat first. Openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis added 115 runs for the opening wicket before the former's dismissal in the 13th over. Faf then continued his splendid run with the bat as he took the Kolkata bowlers to the cleaners and in the end missed out on a well-deserved century as he remained unbeaten on a 60-ball 95 at a strike rate of 158.33 including nine boundaries and four maximums.

In reply, the two-time winners were staring down the barrel at 31/5 before Powerplay before the middle-order duo of Andre Russell (54), and, Dinesh Karthik (40) added an 81-run stand for the sixth wicket. Lower-order batsman Pat Cummins then waged a lone battle with his unbeaten 34-ball 66 at a strike rate of 194.12 that included four boundaries and six maximums. However, he did not receive any support from the other end as KKR were eventually bundled out for 202 in the final over as CSK registered an 18-run win.

By the virtue of this win, the three-time champions have registered their third win of this season.

(Image Courtesy: PTI/@IPL/Twitter)