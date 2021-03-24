Eoin Morgan Likely To Miss 2nd ODI Vs India Due To Injury, Buttler May Assume Captaincy

After losing the first ODI in Pune, the touring English party might have dealt with another huge blow as skipper Eoin Morgan and Sam Billings sustained injuries on Tuesday, casting a doubt on their availability for the second ODI. England captain Eoin Morgan split the webbing between his right thumb and index finger that required four stitches. Morgan's injury on the field also saw him struggle with the bat in the second innings as he was dismissed cheaply for just 22 runs.

In another incident, Sam Billings injured his collarbone as he landed awkwardly while attempting to stop a boundary. While the youngster stepped out on the field to bat even after his injury, he failed to make an impact as he was dismissed by Krunal Pandya for merely 12 runs. Despite a strong and powerful start to the chase, a dramatic collapse and gutsy comeback by Indian bowlers saw England lose the plot and face a 66-run defeat.

"I haven't spoken with Sam about his batting so I don't know in his instance... In mine, it's never going to be at 100 per cent but it's not that I can't hold a bat," he added. An injury to Morgan could see his deputy Jos Buttler assume captaincy in the remaining two ODIs at Pune. Meanwhile, Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley and uncapped Liam Livingstone could come into the playing XI in place of Sam Billings.

After Tests & T20s, India take lead in ODIs

Chasing a stiff target of 318, England were off to a flying start as Jason Roy (46), and Jonny Bairstow (94) stitched a 135-run opening stand and at one stage, it appeared that England would easily chase this down. Once Roy and pinch-hitter Ben Stokes were dismissed, Bairstow tried his best to single-handedly take the game away from India before he fell six runs short of what would have been his 11th ODI century.

The Indian bowlers then staged a remarkable comeback thereafter as the visitors suffered a middle-order collapse and even though all-rounder Moeen Ali waged a lone battle, it just was not enough as the reigning ODI world champions were bundled out for 251 in the 43rd over as the Men In Blue took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Shikhar Dhawan was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock of 98.