Eoin Morgan Makes MASSIVE Revelation On RR's Opening Combination In IPL 2021

Rajasthan Royals have several opening options for IPL 2021 in the form of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Manan Vohra. It will be interesting to see the pair that the Royals decide to open with. During the IPL 2020, the 2008 IPL champions tried and tested various opening combinations, a move that backfired massively as the team failed to get off to great starts on most occasions due to lack of chemistry between the openers.

Eoin Morgan reveals vital Ben Stokes IPL 2021 information

The Royals would look to rectify their blunder from last year and will hope to find the perfect opening pair ahead of the season. While the Rajasthan team management hasn't said anything about the franchise's opening pair, Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan has revealed the name of the batsmen that will open the batting for the Royals in the forthcoming edition of the IPL.

In an interview with Sky Sports, Eoin Morgan spoke in length about England's recent tour of India, IPL, the growth of the global game and The Hundred. During the chat, the KKR squad's leader went on to reveal that that England's duo of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler would open for the Royals in the IPL 2021.

Morgan said that the more opportunities England have given to Jos Buttler, the better he has got. He pointed out that the same is the case with Ben Stokes. According to Morgan, Buttler and Stokes just keep getting better and better, which is why he feels it's his and the team's responsibility to present opportunities to them in the biggest moments of the game. In a team where one has two superstars opening the batting, as an opposition, the captain will be under pressure to start well. It will be interesting to see how Morgan fires up the KKR squad to take both his England teammates on when the two teams clash.

Meanwhile, Buttler and Stokes are once again set to feature for the franchise in the IPL 2021. The Jos Buttler IPL salary this season is INR 4.4 crore while the Ben Stokes IPL 2021 salary stands at INR 12.5 crore. Both will be crucial for the Royals to succeed in the competition. Moreover, the duo will look to reach the top of his form as it will help him immensely in the upcoming T20 World Cup that is slated to be played in India later this year.

RR IPL 2021 schedule

According to the RR IPL 2021 schedule, the Sanju Samson-led side are scheduled to open their campaign on April 12, as they take on the revamped Punjab Kings side. The contest will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The fixture will commence from 7:30 PM (IST). The RR team will play their first five matches in Mumbai. They will then move to Delhi for their next five matches, whereas Kolkata and Bangalore will host RR's last four games.

