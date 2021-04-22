Eoin Morgan Out Of Form, Here Is How KKR Captain Could Lose 12.5% Of IPL 2021 Salary

The Kolkata Knight Riders have visibly struggled to perform consistently in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. While the two-time champions faced their third loss of the season as they came second in their clash against the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday, their captain Eoin Morgan also had to shell out INR 12 lakh as fine for his team's slow over-rate in the game. Moreover, the dynamic left-hander could be forced to lose a considerable amount from his IPL 2021 salary if he repeats the same offence in the future as per the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

Here is how Eoin Morgan could lose 12.5% of his IPL 2021 salary

The KKR captain Eoin Morgan was fined INR 12 lakh on Wednesday for his team's slow over-rate against the Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday. It is worth mentioning that the player could face a heftier fine if the offence is repeated in the coming matches of the Indian Premier League. According to IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, a captain will be fined INR 12 lakh for his team's first offence.

Eoin Morgan will have to pay a fine of INR 24 lakh on the second instance. Moreover, along with Morgan, the other members from the playing eleven will also be fined 25% of their match fees or INR 6 lakh (whichever is lesser). For the third instance, Morgan will be fined INR 30 lakh and would also have to serve a one-match ban. The remaining players from the playing eleven will have to lose 50% of their match fees or INR 12 lakh (whichever is lesser). The KKR captain will have to pay INR 66 Lakh in total during such a situation.

Eoin Morgan IPL 2021 price

The 2019 World Cup-winning captain was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2020 season. The 34-year-old was appointed as the skipper for the franchise mid-way into the season last year after Dinesh Karthik relinquished his captaincy. The Eoin Morgan IPL 2021 price is INR 5.25 crore, which means that the cricketer could lose around 12.5% of his total IPL 2021 compensation as per IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences if the KKR team fails to bowl their full quota of 20-overs in the specified time limit in their upcoming games.

Eoin Morgan net worth details

According to featuredsource.com, Eoin Morgan’s total net worth is estimated to be around INR 70 crore to INR 100 crore. While Eoin Morgan does brand endorsements as well, his net worth is boosted from salary earnings by playing for England and other domestic leagues. Throughout his career, Eoin Morgan’s total earnings from the IPL is clocked at more than INR 21.7 crore.

KKR vs CSK scorecard

The Kolkata Knight Riders took on the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the 15th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, April 21. Eoin Morgan won the toss for KKR and asked CSK to bat first on the surface. The Chennai batters put up a spectacular show in Mumbai as they enthralled cricket fans with a stunning batting performance. Here is the KKR vs CSK scorecard summary -

CSK - 220/3 (20 overs) (Faf du Plessis - 95*, Ruturaj Gaikwad - 64) (Varun Chakravarthy 1-27, Sunil Narine 1-34)

KKR - 202/10 (19.1 overs) (Patt Cummins - 66*, Andre Russell - 54) (Deepak Chahar 4-29, Lungi Ngidi 2-28)

CSK won by 18 runs

Disclaimer: The above Eoin Morgan net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Kolkata Knight Riders Instagram