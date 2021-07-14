Last Updated:

Eoin Morgan Returns As England Name T20I Squad For Pakistan Series, Saqib Mahmood Included

Those from England's main white-ball squad, who were quarantined, have completed the required period of self-isolation and are cleared to take part in the T20Is

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Wednesday announced its 16-member squad for the upcoming T20I series against Pakistan. Eoin Morgan will return as captain of the side with other regular players taking back their spots after being forced to withdraw from the ODI series against the same side due to the COVID-19 crisis. The ECB had to assemble an all-new squad before the start of the ODI competition as seven members of the main side returned positive results following the conclusion of the white-ball series against Sri Lanka.

Morgan and other players of the main ODI squad, who had played the series against Sri Lanka, were forced to quarantine keeping in mind the COVID-19 protocol. England announced a new squad a day before the start of the Pakistan series, consisting of nine uncapped players. Ben Stokes was named captain of the new-look team with Chris Silverwood as head coach. The team emerged victorious in the ODI series handing an experienced Pakistan side a 3-0 clean sweep. 

Saqib Mahmood included

Those from England's main white-ball squad, who were quarantined, have completed the required period of self-isolation and are cleared to take part in the T20I series. The ECB, in a statement, said all 16 members of the T20I squad have returned negative results. Saqib Mahmood from the new-look ODI squad has also been included in England's T20I team following a couple of match-winning performances in the ODI series. Mahmood was adjudged the player of the series for his amazing spell with the ball that troubled Pakistan batsmen a lot. The three-match T20I series against Pakistan is slated to begin on July 16. 

England squad: Eoin Morgan (Middlesex - captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Tom Banton (Somerset), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Lewis Gregory (Somerset), Chris Jordan (Sussex), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Dawid Malan (Yorkshire), Matt Parkinson (Lancashire), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Jason Roy (Surrey), David Willey (Yorkshire). 

