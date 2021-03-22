Eoin Morgan Reveals Why Winning ODI Series Is Not A 'consolation Prize' For England

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has said that winning the upcoming three-match ODI series against India is not a consolation prize. Giving further clarification on the same, Morgan said that his team wants to earn some precious ODI Super League points to qualify for the 2023 World Cup where England will be defending their title.

"ODI series win is not a consolation prize, this is a huge opportunity for the guys who have been here on the fringes. When you score the runs or take wickets away from home, there is a huge incentive to try and push your case forward. We have ODI Super League points at stake to qualify for the next World Cup," said Morgan during a virtual press conference on Monday. READ | Shardul Thakur dismisses Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan in two balls to win India 4th T20I: WATCH

"We have plenty of options, we are spoiled for choice. Throughout the ODI series, you will guys get an opportunity more so than we did in the T20I series so yeah, it is going to be exciting. Playing three ODIs on the same ground against a very strong Indian side, it is a huge opportunity for everyone to go out there and get in the 50-over format", the 2019 World Cup-winning skipper added.

India Vs England: ODI series

After a grueling four-match Test series that was succeeded by a five-match T20I series, the focus shifts to the 50-overs format as both teams look to prove a point or two in the one-dayers. The upcoming three-match ODI series will form part of the inaugural 2020–23 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.

However, it is the Men In Blue who will be looking to rediscover their rhythm in ODI cricket. In the year gone by, the Virat Kohli-led side could only manage a solitary win in six ODI matches. They were whitewashed in New Zealand in February last year (3 ODIs) before suffering a 2-1 series loss against Australia Down Under later in the year.

The two-time world champions did salvage pride by winning the dead-rubber at the Manuka Oval to avoid back-to-back away whitewashes in the ODI format.

(With ANI Inputs)