Eoin Morgan Says 'RR Adapted To The Pitch Much Better' As KKR's Losing Streak Continues

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Eoin Morgan said that the team was let down due to its batting performances during the two-time winners' IPL 2021 clash against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Furthermore, the England limited-overs captain also added that they lacked a lot of intent throughout their whole innings as well.

'RR adapted to the pitch much better': Eoin Morgan

"The batting let us down. We lacked a lot of intent throughout the whole innings. We were behind the game right from the get-go. Didn’t put the bowlers under enough pressure. RR adapted to the pitch much better. We were probably 40 short which is a lot in a T20 game", said Morgan during the post-match presentation.

"The wicket today wasn’t as good as it has been here at the Wankhede and that was a challenge in itself. Every time we tried taking an attacking option, we lost a wicket. Left us a lot to do at the back end, which we didn’t obviously do. We want guys to play free-flowing cricket. It wasn’t there today, unfortunately", he added.

KKR suffer their fourth straight loss of IPL 2021

KKR batsmen struggled to get going on a sluggish wicket after being asked to bat first by RR skipper Sanju Samson. A couple of batsmen got off to good starts but failed to convert them into big scores while the rest of them failed to make their bat do the talking including captain Morgan himself who was run out for a diamond duck. Number three batsman Rahul Tripathi top-scored for the Kolkata-based franchise with 36 as they were restricted to 133/9 from their 20 overs.

In reply, the inaugural edition's winners lost both their openers before Powerplay but captain Sanju Samson not only led from the front but also played an anchor's role to perfection as RR got past the finish line by six wickets and seven balls to spare.

(Image Courtesy: @IPL/Twitter)

