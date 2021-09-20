Eoin Morgan Sends Strong Message Ahead Of KKR Vs RCB IPL 2021 Match

The Kolkata Knight Riders have had a poor first half of the IPL 2021 tournament with the team languishing at the seventh spot on the current IPL 2021 points table. The upcoming KKR vs RCB will be an opportunity for the Eoin Morgan led team to make a fresh start and try to challenge for the playoff spot. Ahead of the KKR vs RCB, skipper Eoin Morgan (KKR) has sent a warning to the opponents stating that they have nothing to lose.

KKR vs RCB: Eoin Morgan's message for IPL 2021 teams

With the road to a playoff spot now lying in their own hands, the two-time champions will aim to play fearless cricket and get the results in their favour and keep themselves in contention for a spot in the playoffs. Eoin Morgan during the virtual press conference ahead of the KKR vs RCB match said

"We need to just look at it in one way -- we absolutely control everything from here, there is no looking behind. We need to find a way of getting results and everyone in the team, fans know that that can make for very exciting watching because it makes us a very dangerous side with nothing to lose."

He further said, "I'm delighted that we are back. Given the position we found ourselves in the beginning of the tournament and result not going our way, a little bit of a break would have hopefully helped us. We have certainly re-grouped here in Abu Dhabi, the guys are looking very hungry and fit, determined to make things right."

Having missed out on the playoff spot last season KKR will be desperate to turn their fortunes around this time around despite the poor start. KKR skipper Eoin Morgan is confident that the conditions in UAE will suit his side.

He said, "The conditions here suit us and we are also going to have fans around as well. We fell short of qualifying for the playoffs last time, I felt that we were playing some really good cricket and peaking at the right time, small margins hurt us, not going ahead on net run rate but we feel pretty much at home here in Abu Dhabi."

KKR vs RCH H2H record

Coming to the KKR vs RCBH2H record, it is KKR who lead the faceoff. Going by the overall Kolkata Knights Riders stat in the tournament the team has faced RCB in 28 matches out of which, KKR has won the battle 15 times, while RCB has registered 13 wins. However, in the last five matches it is Virat Kohli led team who has dominated the men in Gold and purple. In the last five matches, RCB has won 4 matches, while KKR has won just one match. This season RCB had already beaten KKR when these two teams played at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai in the first leg by 38 runs.

(With PTI inputs)