Eoin Morgan Slammed By Sunil Gavaskar For Another Poor, MASSIVE Captaincy Call Vs DC

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) horrendous performances in the IPL 2021 continued on Thursday as they faced yet another defeat against Delhi Capitals (DC). The Men in Purple were trounced by seven wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the defeat against DC, KKR have now lost five out of the seven matches they have played and are placed fifth in the IPL 2021 points table.

DC vs KKR: Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen question Eoin Morgan's tactics

Moreover, KKR skipper Eoin Morgan's captaincy calls against DC were under severe scrutiny. The southpaw made some strange calls, which left veteran commentators like Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen baffled. After setting a modest target of 155, Morgan decided to open the bowling with an inexperienced Shivam Mavi instead of seasoned Pat Cummins.

The decision to open with Shivam Mavi cost KKR big time as the young pacer was bludgeoned for six fours in an over by DC opener Prithvi Shaw. Mavi gave away 25 runs in the first over, which almost put KKR out of the game. Sunil Gavaskar and Kevin Pietersen slammed Eoin Morgan and questioned his tactics saying that the team's best bowler, i.e. Pat Cummins can't be introduced in the sixth over, especially not when you have a low target to defend.

Notably, Morgan's captaincy has been pretty mediocre this season as he has made several questionable decisions. The poor captaincy along with KKR batsmen's dismal form has resulted in an abysmal performance by the two-time IPL champions. To make matters worse, Eoin Morgan's form with the bat has been extremely disappointing as he has scored just 92 runs in seven matches at an awful average of 15.33 and a modest strike rate of 112.19.

DC vs KKR scorecard

As per DC vs KKR scorecard, having won the toss, DC skipper Rishabh Pant invited KKR to bat first. Kolkata's top-order disappointed yet again as they threw their wickets away cheaply and were reduced to 82/5 after 13 overs. However, courtesy of Andre Russell's late blitz (45 off 27 balls), KKR managed to post 154/6 from their 20 overs.

In response, DC started their chase in an emphatic manner. Prithvi Shaw hit Shivam Mavi for six fours in the first over and got his side off to a scintillating start. The young opener displayed a wide range of shots as he unleashed his wrath over KKR bowlers. Shikhar Dhawan was happy playing the second fiddle to Shaw but the southpaw ensured that he kept the scoreboard ticking.

The duo of Shaw and Dhawan posted an authoritative opening stand of 132 runs before the latter was dismissed for 46(47). Shaw (82 off 41) and Rishabh Pant (16 off 8) were dismissed in quick succession. However, Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer ensured that Delhi crossed the line without any further hiccups to secure a solid seven-wicket win.

Pat Cummins donation of INR 37.3 lakh to PM Cares Fund

In a time of dire need, the cricketing world is trying its best to extend a helping hand to those in need. Pat Cummins also joined the effort to make a difference when the Australian cricketer donated approximately INR 37.3 lakh to the PM Cares Fund. particularly to help in providing oxygen supplies for hospitals across India. The Pat Cummins donation news was announced on Twitter by the cricketer himself as he urged the people to do the same.

SOURCE: PTI/ IPLT20.COM