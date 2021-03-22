Eoin Morgan Speaks On Jofra Archer's Injury, Says 'I Cannot Give A Medical Opinion'

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan has made it clear that the medical staff would determine whether pace spearhead Jofra Archer would return to India to play the Indian Premier League (IPL) at some stage this year.

Morgan's remark came as Archer was deemed unfit for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India. The pacer has also been ruled out from the initial phase of IPL 2021 that gets underway on April 9.

'I cannot give a medical opinion': Eoin Morgan

"To be honest, I cannot give a medical opinion. We know the situation with his elbow, it has progressively gotten worse. We know that it needs investigation, only time will tell. He has given his heart and soul to us since he has been involved so we will give him full attention in order to try and bring the best result possible," said Morgan during a virtual press conference on Monday. READ | ECB announces squad for ODIs against India, confirms Archer will miss initial IPL games

"It all depends on the outcome of the investigation that the medical team will do (Archer's return to India for IPL). They will determine the best rehabilitation programme coming back and we will go from there. We fully trust our medical team, they have outstanding regarding player welfare and player rehabilitation. The trust is always there," he added.

Jofra Archer ruled out of India ODI's, might miss IPL 2021

The fiery pacer, who had also missed two Tests in England's 1-3 series defeat against India is also said to undergo another injection in his elbow after the ongoing T20I series. As per reports, he is expected to sit out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 with news that he might have to let go of his multi-crore contract with the Rajasthan franchise.

Meanwhile, it has also been learned that the Barbadian pacer is returning to the UK for further management and investigation of his right elbow injury. The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) medical team will now assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course.

(With ANI Inputs)