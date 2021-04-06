Eoin Morgan Vs Kane Williamson: Who Has Earned More From The IPL So Far?

England captain Eoin Morgan and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson squared off in the 2019 Cricket World Final at Lord’s in London. The two dynamic limited-overs giants will now be pitted against each other in the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season. While Morgan will lead the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the first time on a full scale term this year, Williamson will continue to act as David Warner’s deputy for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Ahead of the much-awaited season, here is a look at the entire IPL earnings of the two cricketers.

KKR skipper Eoin Morgan ahead of IPL 2021

KKR squad 2021 and Eoin Morgan IPL salary across all seasons

Eoin Morgan made his IPL debut in 2010 for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He spent his next three years at the KKR camp before joining the SRH for 2015 and 2016 seasons. Morgan had a short stint with the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in 2017 before re-joining KKR in the year 2020.

Remarkably, the English cricketer has enjoyed title success on two occasions, i.e. in 2012 (for KKR) and 2016 (for SRH). The left-handed batsman has played 66 IPL matches thus far and has aggregated 1,272 runs at a strike-rate of 126.31. As per the IPL auction and retention as well as reports from the InsideSport, the combined Eoin Morgan IPL salary amounts to INR 21.75 crore, including his earnings for the upcoming season.

A look at IPL 2021 KKR squad

Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Tim Seifert, Harbhajan Singh, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, Karun Nair and Ben Cutting.

SRH squad 2021 and Kane Williamson IPL salary since debut

Kane Williamson made his IPL debut in 2015 for the SRH. He continues to remain a vital member of the Orange Army, and has even led the franchise in David Warner’s absence. As per the retention details, the Kane Williamson IPL 2021 salary is INR 3 crore. Moreover, his combined IPL salary amounts to INR 13.80 crore, i.e. almost INR 8 crore short of Morgan’s entire earnings.

SRH players training, watch video

A look at IPL 2021 SRH squad

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Jason Roy, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Thangarasu Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Jadhav and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Image source: IPLT20.COM