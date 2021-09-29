Epitome Of Good Behaviour, Shane Warne Lectures 'that Guy' Ashwin On Spat With Eoin Morgan

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne came down hard on Delhi Capitals’ Ravi Ashwin for 'going against the Spirit of Cricket'. On Wednesday, September 28, Ashwin and Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Eoin Morgan were involved in a heated exchange of words. Tempers flared at the Sharjah Cricket Ground after Ashwin got out in the final over of the Delhi Capitals’ innings.

On his way to the dressing room, Ashwin hurled some stern words at Tim Southee after which Morgan stepped in. Thereafter, the KKR captain and Ashwin were seen in an animated mode following which Dinesh Karthik had to intervene as the "peacemaker". The incident stemmed from an incident when Ashwin tried to steal a single after the ball ricocheted off Rishabh Pant’s bat.

While Warne had Morgan’s back after the incident, he appeared to pick up an old grouse with Ashwin and termed the entire saga "disgraceful". The veteran, who was one of the fieriest cricketers in a sledge-happy Australian team during his playing days, took to Twitter and wrote. "The world shouldn’t be divided on this topic and Ashwin. It’s pretty simple - it’s disgraceful & should never happen. Why does Ashwin have to be that guy again? I think @Eoin16 had every right to nail him !!!!"

IPL 2021, KKR vs DC: What did Dinesh Karthik have to say on the Ashwin-Morgan spat

After the KKR vs DC game, Karthik refrained from giving his opinions on whether it was right of Ashwin to try to take the extra run. Rather, the former KKR captain was happy to have brought the situation under control.

"I know that Rahul Tripathi threw the ball and it hit Rishabh Pant and then it ricocheted off it and Ashwin started to run. I do not think Eoin appreciates it; he is someone when the ball hits the batter, he expects them not to run because of the spirit of cricket," Karthik said during the post-match press conference.

"It is a very grey area, a very interesting topic. I have my own opinion on it but I can just say I am happy to play peacemaker and the thing has come to a good standstill right now," he added.

Ashwin would later go on to dismiss Morgan, although the Capitals lost the match by three wickets. The Knights chased down the target of 128 runs with 10 balls to spare. Ashwin finished with figures of 4-0-24-1 and scored nine useful runs lower down the order.

