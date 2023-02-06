Erik Ten Hag Planning To Sell Six Important Players During Summer Transfer Window: Reports

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag is reportedly planning to release some top stars from the club in order to make room and money to buy new players during the summer transfer window. According to a new report, Ten Hag is looking to release at least six players from the current squad so that he can afford to bring in new players during the transfer window. Ten Hag is currently in the process of rebuilding the United team for the next few seasons.

The report suggests that Ten Hag is planning to release players such as Harry Maguire, Anthony Martial, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, and Donny van de Beek. Martial is one of the players whose departure from the club looks set because of the time he spends on the bench due to injury concerns.

"Ten Hag is ready to make space for big new arrivals in the summer by selling Harry Maguire, Eric Bailly, Alex Telles, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Anthony Martial as he moves forward with plans to make Manchester United a force again," Steve Bates of The Sunday People wrote in his report.

Manchester United in 2022-23

Manchester United are currently ranked number three on the Premier League points table with 13 wins in 21 matches. United played its last match against Crystal Palace on Saturday, which the Ten Hag's side won 2-1. United is scheduled to play its next game against Leeds United on Thursday.

United are riding high following a series of good results but the Red Devils' latest encounter with Crystal Palace was drama filled. In the 70th minute, a huge fight between the players of both sides broke out on the sidelines, where Casemiro put his hands around the neck of Will Hughes.

Though the match came under the shadows of controversy, it was Manchester United who grabbed the three points. Having been reduced to 10 men following the fight, the Reds kept their composure to secure a 2-1 victory courtesy of goals by Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes. After the match, Manchester United's boss Erik Ten Hag shared his thoughts on the incident.

Image: AP