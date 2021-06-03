ESS Vs NOT Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, English Test County Championship Preview

Essex and Nottinghamshire will battle it out in the English Test County Championship at the Cloudfn County Ground, Chelmsford. The match starts at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 3. Here is our ESS vs NOT Dream11 prediction, ESS vs NOT Dream11 team, ESS vs NOT best team and ESS vs NOT player record.

ESS vs NOT match preview

Essex are the current table-toppers in Group 1 with three wins and two losses, while three matches ended in a draw. The current table-toppers will be out for revenge after tasting defeat in the previous encounter. Essex lost the match by an innings and 30 runs when the teams met at Trent Bridge at the start of May. After taking the top spot by beating Durham last week, Essex will be looking for a win to not only extend the lead at the top but also secure a top-two finish. Nottinghamshire on the other handed a crushing 170 run loss by Warwickshire in the previous match and a win will keep them in the second spot with a match in hand.

It's now been 1⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣ days since we last lost a red-ball match at Chelmsford 😅



Since 6th September 2018:



1⃣3⃣ victories

2⃣ draws

0⃣ losses



Some team 👏 pic.twitter.com/hVjY8sh7W9 — Essex Cricket (@EssexCricket) June 2, 2021

ESS vs NOT weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover but there will be no rain during the match. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 22 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not expected during the match, both teams are likely to get a chance to get to play the full quota of overs, making it tough to make the ESS vs NOT Dream11 prediction

ESS vs NOT pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip will be providing a slight advantage to the bowlers while the batters will also look to have their say in this match. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up wickets.

ESS vs NOT player record

For Essex Tom Westley and Simon Harmer have done well so far and both players will be expected to continue their fine form for the team in the upcoming fixtures. On the other hand, Nottinghamshire's batting and bowling department have been led by Ben Slater and Luke Fletcher respectively. Both players will be expected to do well in this match as well. All these four players have been exceptional so far and all eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

ESS vs NOT Dream11 team



ESS vs NOT Dream11 prediction

As per our ESS vs NOT Dream11 prediction, ESS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The ESS vs NOT player record and as a result, the ESS vs NOT best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The ESS vs NOT Dream11 team and ESS vs NOT Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Essex Cricket / Twitter