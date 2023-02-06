Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Sarfaraz Khan has opened up on how Virat Kohli helped him receive his biggest learning during his time at the franchise. The 25-year-old explained how Kohli demonstrated 'next-level' commitment by spending time studying opposition bowlers even when team parties would be going on.

'He used to be focused there only': Sarfaraz on Kohli's commitment

While speaking on the Aakashvani show on JioCinema about the biggest learning he received from Virat Kohli during his time at RCB, Sarfaraz Khan said, "Virat bhaiya's commitment is of the next level. He watches a lot of matches. Whenever you see him, even if team parties are going on after the game, he watched a lot of matches there and used to see which bowler is doing what. So I learned a lot that how much he stays in the game."

When asked if Kohli used to watch his own matches, the 25-year-old replied, "He used to watch whichever match was on, what the bowler was doing. His entire attention was there, even if there were a lot of talks around. His eyes used to be focused there only."

Team India will next compete against Australia in Test series

As for Team India, they will next compete against Australia in a four-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar trophy. The first match of the India vs Australia Test series will take place from February 9 to 13 at VCA Stadium, Nagpur. Meanwhile, the schedule for the remaining matches of the series is mentioned below:

Match No. Dates Location Second Test February 17-21 Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Third Test March 1-5 HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala Fourth Test March 9-13 Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Team India: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith (VC), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.