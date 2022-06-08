'Ever Since We...': Jhulan Goswami Gets Emotional As Mithali Raj Announces Retirement

Indian women's Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket. The 39-year-old cricketer took to social media to issue a statement, where she confirmed that she would no longer play the sport for India. Mithali, however, stated that she would stay involved in the game to contribute to the growth of women's cricket in India and across the world.

Several former and current cricketers flocked to social media after Mithali's announcement to wish her well in her future endeavours. Mithali's long-time teammate and friend, Jhulan Goswami, was among many who wished her well on her retirement. Goswami took to her official Twitter account to express her gratitude to Mithali, recalling how the two met when they were both under the age of 19 and went on to represent the country at the senior level.

"We overcame odds, both in life & on the cricket field, ever since we started playing U19 cricket. Your affection & support as a colleague & captain always inspired and pushed me towards achieving greater heights. You were outstanding both on and off the field. @M_Raj03 @BCCIWomen," Goswami wrote on Twitter.

We overcame odds, both in life & on the cricket field, ever since we started playing U19 cricket. Your affection & support as a colleague & captain always inspired and pushed me towards achieving greater heights. You were outstanding both on and off the field. @M_Raj03 @BCCIWomen https://t.co/trPxGz6kBR — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) June 8, 2022

I will forever cherish bowling to you in domestic matches and at nets. I enjoyed every match we played together and every celebration we had after winning matches. I congratulate you for your brilliant career and thank you for contribution to women's cricket. @M_Raj03 @BCCIWomen — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) June 8, 2022

I wish you success in all your future endeavours. You are a Real Hero for all aspiring woman cricketers in India.



All the best and may you continue to inspire and shine. @M_Raj03 @BCCIWomen — Jhulan Goswami (@JhulanG10) June 8, 2022

Mithali announces retirement

Earlier, Mithali shared a statement, where she thanked the BCCI and her fans for all the support they have shown her over the years. She stated that it was an honour for her to represent India for so many years, adding that the journey has shaped her as a person.

"I set out as a little girl on the journey to wear the India blues as representing your country is the highest honour. The journey was full of highs and some lows. Each event taught me something unique and the last 23 years have been the most fulfilling, challenging & enjoyable years of my life. Like all journeys, this one too must come to an end. Today is the day I retire from all forms of international cricket," Mithali said in a statement.

"I would like to thank the BCCI & Jay Shah Sir (Honorary Secretary, BCCI) for all the support I have received - first as a player and then as the Captain of the Indian Women's Cricket Team. It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. it definitely shaped me as a person & hopefully helped shape Indian Women's Cricket as well," she added.

Thank you for all your love & support over the years!

I look forward to my 2nd innings with your blessing and support. pic.twitter.com/OkPUICcU4u — Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) June 8, 2022

Mithali played a total of 12 Tests, 232 WODIs, and 89 WT20Is for India from 1999 to 2022. She is currently the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket and also the highest run-scorer for India in all three formats. Mithali has won numerous national awards, including the Arjuna Award (2003), Padma Shri (2015), and Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna (2021).

Image: BCCIWomen/Twitter