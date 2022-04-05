'Every Game I've Picked Him, We Won': Shastri Names Player India Missed In T20 World Cup

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri heaped praise on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer T Natarajan after the latter pulled off an amazing performance in last night's game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Shastri, while speaking to ESPNcricinfo, said the Indian cricket team really missed Natarajan during the 2021 T20 World Cup, stating that had he been fit he would have certainly found a place in the squad. Natarajan picked two wickets off his four overs during Monday's game against Lucknow, finishing with a bowling figure of 2-26.

"Very happy for him. We missed him in the World Cup. He would've been a certainty had he been fit. He got injured against England when we were playing the ODI series and we really missed him (in the World Cup). He's that specialist death bowler, bowls those yorkers very skilfully. He's got great control. He is skiddy. A bit quicker than you think and hits the bat. Every game I've picked him we won. In his debut in T20, India win. In his debut in Test cricket, India win. From a net bowler, he played those other two formats," Shastri was quoted as saying to ESPNcricinfo.

Natarajan returned to playing competitive cricket after a 12-month hiatus. He had been on a break due to a knee injury that he sustained during the first half of IPL 2021. Natarajan was a key member of India's historic triumph in Australia last year.

India at 2021 T20 World Cup

In terms of India's performance in the T20 World Cup, the Men in Blue began their campaign with a defeat to arch-rivals Pakistan, shattering their 16-year-old record. India's next match was against New Zealand, which the Kohli-led side lost by a large margin. India went on to win the remainder of its group stage games, but due to a lower point total, it was unable to qualify for the finals, a rare occurrence for the country at an ICC event. New Zealand and Pakistan made it through the knockout stage from Group B.

Shastri, on the other hand, stepped down as India's head coach after the conclusion of the marquee tournament as his contract had expired. The 59-year-old is currently doing commentary in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and regularly features on Star Sports' pre and post-match shows.

Image: AP