'Every Team Has Home Advantage Except KKR': Did Nitish Rana Aim A Subtle Jibe At KKR Fans?

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Nitish Rana took a subtle jibe at fans after his team’s 6-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023 on Sunday. Speaking at the post-match interview, Rana said that every team in the IPL enjoys support from home fans except for Kolkata. Rana’s comment may have come from the lack of support for Kolkata at their home venue.

"Have to give credit to Chandu sir (coach Chandrakant Pandit) for this - I wasn't in favour of taking heavy roller but he insisted to go for it. I feared the pitch might break up. But that didn't happen and the ball didn't turn much. We wanted to bat as well after winning the toss but we were forced into bowling first. I would like to give credit to the spinners. We all knew that spinners will come into play on this wicket. The way Sunny [Sunil Narine] bowled was phenomenal. Every team has home advantage except KKR," Rana said in his post-match interview.

Click here to watch the entire video

When Chennai visited Eden Gardens for the reverse fixture against Kolkata late last month, the entire stadium was filled with fans wearing yellow jerseys, as they supported the CSK Skipper MS Dhoni. During Kolkata’s home game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, the sea of people at Eden Gardens was supporting the former India captain Virat Kohli.

Also Read: CSK Qualification Scenario: How Can Chennai Super Kings Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?

CSK vs KKR

Batting first after winning the toss, the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings could only make 144/6 in 20 overs. Shivam Dube top-scored with an unbeaten 48 off 34 balls at the Chepauk Stadium. There were two wickets apiece for KKR spinners Sunil Narine (2/15) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/36). Moreover, Vaibhav Arora and Shardul Thakur also picked up a wicket each.

Chasing 145 for victory, the Kolkata Knight Riders faced some early hiccups before reaching the target; In 18.3 overs, Rinku Singh and skipper Nitish Rana made 54 and 57 runs, respectively. Deepak Chahar picked up three wickets for CSK, but it went in vain as KKR won with 9 balls to spare.

Also Read: CSK Vs KKR: Has MS Dhoni Played His Last Game For Chennai Super Kings At Chepauk?

It is highly unlikely that KKR will qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs. They are currently sitting in seventh position on the points table and have only one game left in the league stage. CSK, on the other, has a good chance of making it to the business end of the tournament as they are ranked second on the table.

Image: BCCI