'Everyone's Friend': Harsha Bhogle Fondly Remembers Dean Jones On His 60th Birthday

Veteran commentator-cum-cricket expert Harsha Bhogle came forward to remember his co-commentator as well as good friend Dean Jones on his 60th birthday. Jones passed away due to cardiac arrest at his Mumbai hotel on September 24 last year. He was an integral part of the broadcasting team for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Jones, alongside countryman Brett Lee and former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris, was stationed in Mumbai during the cash-rich league for Star Sports' show Select Dugout.

'Everyone's friend': Harsha Bhogle

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the 'Voice of Indian Cricket' mentioned that the late cricket pundit was everyone's friend who would have turned 60 had he been alive today. Bhogle then remembered him as a fun person one could talk cricket with any time of the day. Furthermore, the versatile analyst of the game went on to say that 'Professor Deano' would have probably been on his way to the IPL to resume his banter with Scotty Styris (in Select Dugout for this edition of the marquee tournament).

Even the passionate cricket fans came forward to remember the late World Cup-winning cricketer as he turned a year older on Wednesday.

Dean Jones' illustrious cricketing career

The 1987 World Cup winner's contribution, especially in limited-overs cricket, is deemed pathbreaking by cricket pundits. Moreover, the legend also showcased his proficiency post-retirement by excelling as a broadcaster and also as a coach.

Dean Jones was regarded as one of the fiercest cricketers in the 90s and was well-known for his aggressive technique. Having made his international debut for Australia in 1984, the Victorian played in 52 Tests, scoring 3,631 runs at an average of 46.55, with 14 fifties and 11 centuries. In ODIs, Jones amassed 6,068 runs in 164 matches, at an astounding average of 44.61, with 46 half-centuries and seven tons. Jones was one of the first cricketers to crack the limited-overs game for Australia and enjoyed successful coaching and commentary spells after his retirement. Under his tutelage, Pakistan Super League (PSL) outfit Islamabad United won two titles.

'Deano' was an integral part of Australia's 1987 World Cup squad where they clinched their maiden World Cup trophy under the leadership of the legendary Allan Border.