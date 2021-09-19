'Everything Changed On Friday': NZ Cricket Chief Breaks Silence On Abandoned Pak Tour

New Zealand Cricket(NZC) Chief David White speaks about the BLACKCAPS’ abandoned tour of Pakistan as the team safely reaches Dubai. White revealed that the team was very much looking up to the series in Pakistan, but had to abandon the tour after receiving advice from the New Zealand government about a potential security threat, on Friday. The advice was given by NZC’s security consultants who were in Pakistan and other sources. Following the cancellation, the BLACKCAPS arrived in Dubai after leaving Islamabad on a charter flight.

The BLACKCAPS have arrived in Dubai after leaving Islamabad on a charter flight last night (New Zealand time).



The players and support staff are now settling into their Dubai hotel and undergoing a 24-hour self-isolation.



As per a release by the NZC, David White expressed his views and the circumstances that led to the abrupt decision being taken, after the team reached Dubai. White said he appreciates the PCB and he is thankful to chief executive Wasim Khan for his professionalism and care. He further added, “What I can say is that we were advised this was a specific and credible threat against the team. We had several conversations with New Zealand government officials before making the decision and it was after informing the PCB of our position that we understand a telephone discussion was conducted between the respective Prime Ministers. Unfortunately, given the advice we’d received, there was no way we could stay in the country. Everything changed on Friday".

The advice changed, the threat level changed: David White

He also said that the general information about the threat was shared with the PCB but specific details could not and will not be disclosed. Given the advice they received, there was no way the team stayed in Pakistan. He concluded by saying that, the advice changed the threat level and they took the only responsible course of action which was possible.

As the team arrived in Dubai, the contingent of 34 players and support staff are now settled in their Dubai Hotel for the 24-hour self-isolation. Out of the 34, 24 individuals will return to New Zealand over the next week. While the rest will remain in UAE to join the BLACKCAPS squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup, which begins on October 17. The team start their world cup campaign against Pakistan on October 26.

(Image: AP)