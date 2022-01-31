'Everything Was Thrown At Me' During T20 World Cup; Reveals Hardik Pandya

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has revealed the struggles he faced at the recently concluded T20 World Cup when he felt that everything was thrown at him.

The Men in Blue had a disastrous performance at the competition as they were knocked out of the tournament before the semi-finals after they lost to Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stages. While India was struggling, Hardik was criticized because of his inability to bowl regularly due to his fitness issues.

Hardik Pandya reveals struggles at T20 World Cup

While speaking to Boria Majumdar on his show, Backstage with Boria, Hardik Pandya explained how he was selected in Team India's T20 World Cup squad as a batter rather than an all-rounder. He also added that he bowled in a match where he was not supposed to do so.

"The position we were in at the World Cup, I felt everything was thrown at me. I was selected in the squad as a batter. I worked hard to bowl in the 1st game, but I couldn't. I did bowl in the 2nd one even when I wasn't supposed to," said Hardik during a conversation with Boria.

However, Hardik did reveal in the same interview that he was keen on returning to the side as an all-rounder. "I want to play as an all-rounder. If something goes bad, then I don’t know but my preparations are all about playing as an all-rounder. I am feeling good, feeling strong and eventually, the time will say what happens," added the Baroda all-rounder.

Hardik Pandya will lead Ahmedabad IPL team

The Ahmedabad IPL team recently confirmed that Hardik Pandya would be the captain of the side in this year's edition of the tournament. The 28-year old has been the focus ever since the franchise signed the former Mumbai Indians all-rounder for a whopping Rs 15 crores. The CVC-owned team also signed spinner Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crores and batter Shubman Gill for Rs 7 crores.

With the IPL 2022 auctions set to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru, it remains to be seen who else the team signs to complete their squad for their first season in the competition.